Ganapati plc - Lifting of suspension of trading

17 July 2019

Ganapati Plc

(“Ganapati” or “the Company”)

Lifting of suspension of trading

The Directors of Ganapati plc (NEX: GANP) hereby announce that following a suspension of the Company’s Ordinary Shares on the 2 July 2019, the Directors are pleased to announce the lifting of the suspension in their Ordinary Shares.

The trading in the Company’s Ordinary Shares on the NEX Exchange Growth Market will commence at 7:30am on Wednesday 17 July 2019.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

