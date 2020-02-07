Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ganfeng Lithium : A six-member Parliamentary Delegation from Germany headed by Mr Jurgen Hardt calls on Dr Jitendra Singh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 12:18pm GMT

A six-member Parliamentary Delegation from Germany headed by Mr Jurgen Hardt currently visiting India today called on the Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh in New Delhi.

Dr. Singh apprised the delegation about the tremendous focus of the NDA government led by Prime Ministry Shri Narendra Modi for the overall development of North-Eastern region including that of infrastructure. He said that Central Government is allocating 10 percent of its resources, despite the region having 3 and half percent population of the country and 7 percent area. This signifies the priority being attached to the region, the Minister added.

Dr Singh said that in the last two years major steps were taken for air connectivity and for the rapid development of Inland Waterways in the NE region. There are 20 Inland Waterways including the one at mighty Brahmaputra for cheap and easy transportation of goods. He said that capital of Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar is now linked with New Delhi through rail route and an airport at Itanagar will soon be completed.

The Minister also briefed the delegation about international collaborative arrangements for the development of North-Eastern region and said that Japan is investing in a big way for the construction of roads and bridges. Israel is having a project on citrus food parks. Dr. Singh wanted to know from German Delegation as to how Germany can help in commissioning developmental projects in the region.

The Secretary, DoNER Dr Inder jit Singh informed that India and Germany had a bilateral collaboration in the field of climate change and only in December 2019, a pilot project on the subject was concluded.

Climate Change Adaption-North Eastern Region (CCA-NER) PHASE-2 is a bilateral project between Government of India and Federal Government of Germany to implement the technical cooperation in partnership with the Indian Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MoDoNER(, the lead executing agency at national level).

The CCA-NER Phase-2 is being implemented under the broader framework of the Indo-German Environment Programme-Rural Areas (IGEP-RA) in the States of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim with an objective of improving resource-saving and climate resilient agricultural practices. Some key activities carried out are in the areas of Eri Silk value chain, Bamboo value chain, Spring-shed management shed, marketing linkages for organic products of North-Eastern region, Honey bee value chain and MDoNER-NEC Knowledge Management portal.

The last visit of Parliamentary Delegation from Germany took place in 2015.

VG/SNC

Disclaimer

Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region of the Republic of India published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 12:17:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:37aFABRIZIO FREDA : Coronavirus Cuts Chinese Tourism, and Luxury Retailers Suffer
DJ
07:36aSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07:35aA Premium Cultivation Approach, Growth with a Higher Purpose -- CFN Media
NE
07:35aFirst-of-Its-Kind HIV and Advocacy Needs Assessment Launches on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
GL
07:34aP I A C A : Aviation minister touts PIA revenues
AQ
07:34aMOODY : predicts 'stable outlook' for 5 Pakistani banks
AQ
07:34aDESCON OXYCHEM : denies partnership or alliance agreement with Tetra Pak
AQ
07:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Buy-Back Announcements
PU
07:33aANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO REGULATORY ACTIONS BY SGX AND/OR OTHER AUTHORITIES : :requirement to perform quarterly announcement
PU
07:33aARDAGH S A : Form Type SC 13G/A
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
2Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
3CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : U.S. interest lifts shares in Huawei rivals Ericsson, Nokia
4NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets
5Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group