Ganfeng Lithium : DPR cautions LPG operators against use of expired gas cylinders in Adamawa

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Adamawa, has cautioned operators of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants and retailers against sale of expired cylinders to check explosion.

DPR Operations Controller, Adamawa Field Office, Mr Sadiq Danjuma, gave the warning at a meeting with operators and stakeholders in LPG business on Thursday in Yola.

Danjuma disclosed that only registered plants and retailers that fulfilled requirements would be allowed to operate in the state.

'You should check customers' cylinders for the manufacture and expiry date before selling; if he or she come for refilling with expired cylinder do not dispense rather explain to them the dangers of such cylinders.

'We are here to show you how to handle LPG as the regulatory body and to inform you that nobody would be allowed to do business without the necessary permission.

'I urge you to contact the head of gas unit in the department for more details of what is expected of you,' he said.

Danjuma described LPG as a risky business for anyone without proper safety knowledge, noting that the agency would not compromise standard.

Also speaking, Head of Gas Unit in the department, Dr Mohammed Laminga, said the meeting was to ensure zero tolerance to any accident in gas plants and retail outlets.

'We want you, your customers and the public to be alive by ensuring we all do what is expected of us to achieve zero accident,' Laminga said.

Lamingo advised plant operators and retailers to always check for leakages as the first step before opening their premises to customers.

Some of the stakeholders lauded DPR over the sensitization exercise, saying it would enhance compliance with safety standard.

Mr Odey Joseph and Mohammed Wali, said they gained a lot from the exercise to enable them to further improve on safety at their plants and retail outlets.

The highlights of the meeting included presentation on safety tips, questions and answer sessions as well as inspection of some LPG plants.

News Credit : https://tbiafrica.com/