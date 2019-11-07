Log in
Gap CEO Peck to leave; earnings forecast cut sends shares tumbling

11/07/2019 | 04:56pm EST
Peck, CEO of Gap, speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York

Gap Inc said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Art Peck will step down and also cut its full-year earnings forecast, blaming slower traffic and operational challenges, sending the apparel maker's shares down 7%.

Peck's departure comes as Gap prepares to spin off its Old Navy brand, a bright spot for the struggling retailer, into a publicly listed company.

He has been with Gap for nearly 15 years and will depart after a brief transition, the company said.

Robert Fisher, the company's current non-executive board chairman, will serve as president and chief executive officer on an interim basis, effective immediately.

The apparel retailer, which estimated a 4% drop in third-quarter same-store sales, now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of $1.70 to $1.75, down from its previous forecast of $2.05 to $2.15.

"This was a challenging quarter, as macro impacts and slower traffic further pressured results that have been hampered by product and operating challenges across key brands," Gap Chief Financial Officer Teri List-Stoll said.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAP INC 1.86% 18.06 Delayed Quote.-31.17%
