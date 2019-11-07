Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Gap CEO exiting as forecast cut casts doubt on turnaround

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 06:51pm EST
Peck, CEO of Gap, speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York

Gap Inc said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Art Peck will leave the company, a surprise exit in the middle of a restructuring that comes as the apparel retailer slashed its full-year earnings forecast, sending its shares down 7%.

Since taking the helm in 2015, Peck has tried to re-energize sales at the Gap brand, once a trend setter with its casual logo emblazoned hoodies and Khaki cargos, but it has recently struggled to keep pace with fast-fashion rivals such as Zara and H&M.

On Thursday, the company estimated a 4% drop in third-quarter same-store sales, with declines across all its key brands including Old Navy.

The drop comes as the Gap brand also has heavily discounted in a competitive retail environment.

"Gap's whole portfolio is having a brand erosion crisis that we expect to only deepen with the current leadership vacuum," said Camilla Yanushevsky, research analyst at CFRA.

Earlier this year, Gap said it will separate its better-performing Old Navy brand and shutter about 230 stores of its namesake apparel business, a process likely to be completed by 2020.

Peck, who was to head the new Gap Inc, is credited with developing the company's "omni-channel" strategy that uses its retail stores and its digital platform to fulfill orders.

"Peck deserves a lot of credit for decisive corrective action and starting to rationalize the retail store base and deserves credit for streamlining the supply chain in a challenging international environment," said Burt Flickinger, managing director of Strategic Resource Group.

"Where he missed was their marketing and merchandising and pricing and promotional program."

Robert Fisher, a member of the founding family behind Gap and its non-executive board chairman, will become the chief executive officer on an interim basis, effective immediately, the company said.

But the company's dismal forecasts indicated that Peck's efforts are yet to yield results.

Gap also now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of $1.70 to $1.75, down from its previous forecast of $2.05 to $2.15.

The quarter was "challenging", Chief Financial Officer Teri List-Stoll said, adding macro impact and slower traffic deepened the hit from product and operating challenges across key brands.

"(The) results also reiterate our skepticism that the spin-off of touted stronghold Old Navy can unlock value," analyst Yanushevsky said.

Shares of the company were down 7.4% at $16.71 in extended trading. The stock has lost nearly a third of its value this year.

By Aishwarya Venugopal and Melissa Fares
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAP INC 1.86% 18.06 Delayed Quote.-31.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52pChina, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
RE
09:46pChina, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
RE
09:38pFed's Bostic 'Fairly Comfortable' With Holding Rates Steady For Now -- Update
DJ
09:28pFed's Bostic says he would have dissented against last rate cut, economy is solid
RE
09:21pJapan to compile economic package as soon as possible - Nishimura
RE
09:21pJapan Abe instructs cabinet to compile economic package
RE
09:19pJapan Abe instructs cabinet to compile economic package
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:56pJapan's September household spending rises at fastest pace on record
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
3DOW JONES 30 : Oil drops on doubts U.S.-China trade deal will be signed soon, rising U.S. stockpiles
4AMAZON.COM : 'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget
5EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS : rsquo; Collaborator Daiichi Sankyo Announces Positive Results From Phase 3 Pivotal..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group