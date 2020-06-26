Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Gap and Kanye West team up for new clothing line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 01:28pm EDT

Struggling apparel retailer Gap Inc. is looking to rap star and fashion designer Kanye West for some youthful appeal.

The two on Friday announced a multi-year partnership in which West will create a line of clothing for Gap under his Yeezy fashion brand.

In a possible preview of what's to come - West posted a photo on Twitter.

As of now, the partnership will focus on hoodies, T-shirts and joggers aimed at young consumers and will start showing up in Gap stores and online in 2021.

Financial details weren't disclosed but investors are seeing potential dollar signs anyway. Shares of Gap Inc., which is the parent of the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta, surged 33 percent....that's more than a billion dollar boost to Gap's market value.

West will retain full ownership of the Yeezy brand, receive royalties, and possibly get an equity stake based on sales results. His partnership with Gap doesn't alter the Yeezy sneaker deal he has with Adidas.

Earlier this year, West was named as the second highest-paid celebrity by Forbes, on the strength of that Adidas partnership.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -2.10% 233 Delayed Quote.-17.87%
FORBES & COMPANY LIMITED -2.52% 1001.45 End-of-day quote.-40.03%
GAP INC 21.85% 12.3599 Delayed Quote.-42.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07pCHINA MESSAGE TO U.S. : Crossing 'Red Lines' Could Put Trade Deal at Risk -- Update
DJ
01:57pOil dips on rise in U.S. coronavirus cases, set for weekly fall
RE
01:57pOil dips on rise in U.S. coronavirus cases, set for weekly fall
RE
01:56pOil dips on rise in U.S. coronavirus cases, set for weekly fall
RE
01:47pBoeing 737 MAX certification flight test expected soon
RE
01:45pConsumer sentiment tepid in U.S. South as COVID-19 cases spike
RE
01:44pC NLOPB CANADA NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR OFFSHOR : Near Miss on the Hebron Platform
PU
01:40pTreasury Yields Fall as Virus Surge Threatens Reopenings
DJ
01:28pGap and Kanye West team up for new clothing line
RE
01:19pJIMMY PANETTA : Congressmen Panetta and Cook Lead Bipartisan Letter in Support of Clean Energy Jobs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1More U.S. companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
3VAXART, INC. : Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Nasdaq to suspend trading of Luckin Coffee shares from Monday
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford's New F-150 Truck Aims to Double as a Rolling Office

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group