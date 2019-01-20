Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Gap between rich and poor growing, fuelling global anger - Oxfam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 07:21pm EST
High-rise buildings are seen in the background with slum dwellings in the front, near a polluted river in Manila

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Tax systems that put a high burden on the poor mean public services are underfunded, stretching the gap between rich and poor and fuelling global public anger, Winnie Byanyima, executive director of Oxfam International, said on Monday.

The Nairobi-headquarted charity said in a report that a new billionaire was created every two days last year, just as the poorest half of the world's population saw their wealth decline by 11 percent.

The report, released on Monday as political and business leaders gather for the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said governments are increasingly underfunding public services and failing to clamp down on tax dodging.

"Poor people suffer twice from being deprived of basic services and also paying a higher burden of taxation," Byanyima said in an interview.

Billionaire fortunes increased by 12 percent last year, or $2.5 billion a day, while the 3.8 billion poorest people saw their wealth drop $500 million every day, Byanyima added.

The charity said tax rates for the rich and corporations had been cut in recent decades. And when governments fail to tax the wealthy, they pass the tax burden on to poor people through consumer levies like value added tax, Byanyima said.

"An indirect tax like that, that taxes salt, sugar or soap, the basics that people need ... then poor people pay relatively more out of their income than rich people," she said.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by Omar Mohammed and David Holmes)

By Hereward Holland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48pAgeing Singapore - City-state helps firms retain workers past retirement age
RE
08:43pOil falls ahead of China data, but OPEC-led cuts support
RE
08:15pDOLLAR INDEX : steady near two-week high on recovery in risk appetite
RE
08:06pOil dips on weak economic outlook, but OPEC-led cuts support
RE
08:02pAsia holds breath for China data, Brexit news
RE
07:56pUK house prices make weakest start to year since 2012 - Rightmove
RE
07:53pRecord number of British energy customers switched supplier in 2018 - data
RE
07:46pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. demands regular review of China trade reform
RE
07:44pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. demands regular review of China trade reform
RE
07:36pAustralian economy to be slowed, not sunk, by headwinds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips on weak economic outlook, but OPEC-led cuts support
2Detained ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn offers stock, passports for bail
3PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Panamera models of 2017-2018 recalled by MoCI
4XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : takes on Transsion in Africa
5US FDA Approves ONTRUZANT® (trastuzumab-dttb), Samsung Bioepis' First Oncology Medicine in the United State..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.