Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Gap's quarterly profit beats; says working on plan to split Old Navy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 06:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: People pass by the GAP clothing retail store in Manhattan, New York

Gap Inc edged past lowered expectations for quarterly profit on Thursday and reiterated its plan to separate Old Navy from the namesake brand, days after the retailer cut its annual forecast and replaced longtime chief executive officer.

Shares of the company, which have lost more than a third of its value this year, rose nearly 2% in extended trading, as the apparel retailer said it was well prepared for the holiday season.

Gap replaced CEO Art Peck with Robert Fisher, a member of the founding family, as its interim head nearly two weeks ago and cut its full-year profit forecast.

Following the announcement, Wall Street lowered its third-quarter earnings estimates by nearly 5 cents.

The San Francisco-based retailer has been struggling to revive sales at Gap and Banana Republic due to declining mall traffic, a rise in online retailing and competition from fast-fashion brands including Inditex's Zara and H&M.

In February, Gap plotted a plan to separate its better-performing Old Navy brand, giving investors hopes that the standalone company would be able to show better results than the namesake brand.

"While I am confident about our future, I'm also realistic about the challenges ahead," Fisher told analysts in a post-earnings conference call. "Our brands are underperforming today and have been pressured by uneven execution."

Fisher backed the spinoff plan and said he would set up an executive committee constituting heads of Old Navy and Banana Republic.

"The split is key. Everything else is noise," said Eric Schiffer, CEO of Patriarch Organization, a private equity firm.

For the busy shopping season, Gap said its latest designs like plaids and Jingle Jammies pajama sets, a partnership with a Netflix Inc holiday movie, Clause, new ad campaigns and a store-collect option are expected to drive sales.

Net sales fell 2.2% to $4 billion in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, but beat the analysts' average estimate of $3.96 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, it earned 53 cents per share, 2 cents more than expectations. It had earlier set a target of 50 cents to 52 cents per share.

By Nivedita Balu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENNES & MAURITZ 0.97% 181.6 Delayed Quote.45.44%
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. 0.77% 27.55 End-of-day quote.22.33%
NETFLIX 2.14% 311.69 Delayed Quote.14.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:51pCOBALT BLOCK : Blockchain Announces Private Placement
AQ
06:46pTrump Signs Short-Term Spending Bill That Avoids Government Shutdown--Update
DJ
06:42pXerox threatens hostile bid unless HP opens its books
RE
06:40pZIYEN Energy CEO announced as keynote speaker at the leading Blockchain in Oil and Gas Event in Calgary Canada, February 11th-12th 2019
GL
06:38pGap's quarterly profit beats; says working on plan to split Old Navy
RE
06:35pTrump Signs Short-Term Spending Bill That Avoids Government Shutdown
DJ
06:35pAMARTUS : Wins “Service Assurance Implementation” Award for MEF 19 Proof of Concept
BU
06:15pFacebook agrees to provide additional documents in California AG data privacy probe
RE
06:08pERIK NORDSTROM : Nordstrom bucks trend of grim retail forecasts; share jump 8%
RE
06:04pDollar Edges Higher as Trade Tensions Build
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : CHARLES SCHWAB IN TALKS TO BUY SMALLER RIVAL TD AMERITRADE: CNBC
2SEALED AIR CORPORATION : SEALED AIR : Announces Expiration and Results of Offer to Purchase 6.50% Notes Due 20..
3GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A. : GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Notices published by the Company
4AMWOLF CAPITAL CORP. : AMWOLF CAPITAL : and Pontus Water Lentils Enter into Letter of Intent for Qualifying Tr..
5SAN MARCO RESOURCES INC. : San Marco Closes $448,000 Non-Brokered Unit Private Placement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group