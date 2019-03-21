GarageExperts Partners with Target Data for People-Based Marketing Solution

National Provider of Custom Garage Cabinets, Epoxy Flooring and Organizational Products Partners with People-Based Marketing Expert for Strategy and Media Execution Across All Marketing Channels

Target Data, a leader in people-based marketing, announces that GarageExperts, a quality garage enhancement solutions company, is deploying Target Data’s people-based marketing solution to leverage their customer data to engage with their best customers and prospects.

GarageExperts specializes in custom garage cabinets, epoxy garage flooring and organizational products. Target Data will be responsible for implementing a people-based, data-driven marketing approach across both online and offline channels at the corporate and individual franchise levels. Target Data’s Marketing Intelligence Platform will utilize GarageExperts’ customer data to target specific people, not broad-based audiences or segments.

“GarageExperts is the largest epoxy flooring company in the United States. We are excited to help them continue to grow. GarageExperts’ franchisees now have an incredible competitive advantage. We are using their customer data to drive highly targeted media execution in a true omni-channel fashion. Our people-based solution will allow all campaigns to be more efficient and we will be able to tie all media spend to revenue. This is a game changer,” said Ross Shelleman, CEO of Target Data.

Target Data’s solution will drive GarageExperts’ corporate marketing strategy and individualized programs for their franchise owners. Media execution spans across Paid Search, Paid Social, Direct Mail, Programmatic Digital and soon Connected TV.

“I had worked with Target Data in the past, so bringing them to GarageExperts was an easy decision. The competitive advantage franchise organizations have when they adopt a people-based solution is incredible. Our marketing strategy now rivals companies three times our size. The ability to target individuals and measure everything against revenue is so powerful,” said GarageExperts’ Franchise Director, Alfredo Miro.

About GarageExperts

GarageExperts is a national, vertically integrated provider of quality garage cabinets, epoxy floor coating systems and organizational products. We provide value to our franchisees and their customers by offering the largest variety of product choices and solutions all backed with a lifetime warranty. For more information: www.garageexperts.com

About Target Data

Target Data is a leader in people-based marketing, helping companies spend their marketing dollars smarter. We leverage data and technology to acquire and grow our client’s best customers. For more information: www.targetdatacorp.com

