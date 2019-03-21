GarageExperts Partners with Target Data for People-Based Marketing Solution

Target
Data, a leader in people-based marketing, announces that
GarageExperts, a quality garage enhancement solutions company, is
deploying Target Data’s people-based marketing solution to leverage
their customer data to engage with their best customers and prospects.
GarageExperts specializes in custom garage cabinets, epoxy garage
flooring and organizational products. Target Data will be
responsible for implementing a people-based, data-driven marketing
approach across both online and offline channels at the corporate and
individual franchise levels. Target Data’s Marketing Intelligence
Platform will utilize GarageExperts’ customer data to target specific
people, not broad-based audiences or segments.
“GarageExperts is the largest epoxy flooring company in the United
States. We are excited to help them continue to grow. GarageExperts’
franchisees now have an incredible competitive advantage. We are using
their customer data to drive highly targeted media execution in a true
omni-channel fashion. Our people-based solution will allow all campaigns
to be more efficient and we will be able to tie all media spend to
revenue. This is a game changer,” said Ross Shelleman, CEO of Target
Data.
Target Data’s solution will drive GarageExperts’ corporate marketing
strategy and individualized programs for their franchise owners. Media
execution spans across Paid Search, Paid Social, Direct Mail,
Programmatic Digital and soon Connected TV.
“I had worked with Target Data in the past, so bringing them to
GarageExperts was an easy decision. The competitive advantage franchise
organizations have when they adopt a people-based solution is
incredible. Our marketing strategy now rivals companies three times our
size. The ability to target individuals and measure everything against
revenue is so powerful,” said GarageExperts’ Franchise Director, Alfredo
Miro.
About GarageExperts
GarageExperts is a national, vertically integrated provider of quality
garage cabinets, epoxy floor coating systems and organizational products.
We provide value to our franchisees and their customers by offering
the largest variety of product choices and solutions all backed with a
lifetime warranty. For more information: www.garageexperts.com
About Target Data
Target Data is a leader in people-based marketing, helping companies
spend their marketing dollars smarter. We leverage data and technology
to acquire and grow our client’s best customers. For more information: www.targetdatacorp.com
