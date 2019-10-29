Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gardener's Supply Company Receives Twin “Best For The World 2019” B-Corp Honors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 01:15pm EDT

Burlington, VT, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year B Lab acknowledges the top-performing benefit corporations (B Corps) who create the greatest impact through their business. This year Gardener’s Supply Company, which scored in the top 10% on the B Impact Assessment, was selected for two “Best For The World 2019” honors in the “Best for Workers” and “Changemakers” categories. Gardener’s Supply, which has been employee-owned since 2009, has consistently been a “Best for Workers” honor recipient since 2015—for “employee-friendly practices such as ownership opportunities.” The “Changemakers” honor recognizes the company’s continuous drive to improve its impact on the world. It also signals that the company’s scores rank in the top 20% of global B Corps—inspiring others to keep raising the bar.

 

Gardener’s Supply has a history of being recognized for its employment practices. Another recent notable award was the Vermont 2018 “Governor’s Award for Business Excellence” which recognizes “outstanding employers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to employment practices that support inclusion and retention of mature workers”. The company also encourages volunteerism by offering paid volunteer time to all employees. In 2018 employees logged 455 volunteer hours to benefit the community.

 

Anthea Kelsick, B Lab CMO, had this to say about this year’s honorees: “Instead of striving not only to be the best in the world, by leading the movement of people using business as a force for good, they make decisions that are best for the world—and that means they are working for all stakeholders.”

 

B Corps are businesses who commit to meet the highest standards in social and environmental performance. Gardener’s Supply has been a certified B Corp since 2014 and is committed to investing in its workforce, community, and planet. It backs this commitment by donating up to 8% of company profits every year.

 

Gardener’s Supply Company is a 100% employee-owned company that spreads the joys and rewards of gardening through innovative, environmentally-friendly gardening products and advice.

 

# # #

Attachment 

Christie Kane
Gardener's Supply Company
802-660-3522
christiek@gardeners.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:57pSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : 3Q 2019 Consolidated IFRS Results Call details
PU
01:56pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GNLN
GL
01:56pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
01:56pGENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:54pBEYOND MEAT : butchered as stock sale ban lifted
RE
01:53pCOCA COLA : Former Coca-Cola employee accused of embezzling $450,000
AQ
01:52pCOLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : Grant of Ministry approval - Saffron Prospect spud
PU
01:52pFINANZIARIA VALENTINI : Launches an accelerated Book-Building Procedure
PU
01:51pHEALTH SCIENCES ACQUISITIONS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GOOS
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
5Oil pares losses on easing trade tensions, firmer U.S. equities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group