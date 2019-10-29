Gardener's Supply Company Receives Twin “Best For The World 2019” B-Corp Honors

Burlington, VT, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year B Lab acknowledges the top-performing benefit corporations (B Corps) who create the greatest impact through their business. This year Gardener’s Supply Company, which scored in the top 10% on the B Impact Assessment, was selected for two “Best For The World 2019” honors in the “Best for Workers” and “Changemakers” categories. Gardener’s Supply, which has been employee-owned since 2009, has consistently been a “Best for Workers” honor recipient since 2015—for “employee-friendly practices such as ownership opportunities.” The “Changemakers” honor recognizes the company’s continuous drive to improve its impact on the world. It also signals that the company’s scores rank in the top 20% of global B Corps—inspiring others to keep raising the bar.

Gardener’s Supply has a history of being recognized for its employment practices. Another recent notable award was the Vermont 2018 “Governor’s Award for Business Excellence” which recognizes “outstanding employers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to employment practices that support inclusion and retention of mature workers”. The company also encourages volunteerism by offering paid volunteer time to all employees. In 2018 employees logged 455 volunteer hours to benefit the community.

Anthea Kelsick, B Lab CMO, had this to say about this year’s honorees: “Instead of striving not only to be the best in the world, by leading the movement of people using business as a force for good, they make decisions that are best for the world—and that means they are working for all stakeholders.”

B Corps are businesses who commit to meet the highest standards in social and environmental performance. Gardener’s Supply has been a certified B Corp since 2014 and is committed to investing in its workforce, community, and planet. It backs this commitment by donating up to 8% of company profits every year.

Gardener’s Supply Company is a 100% employee-owned company that spreads the joys and rewards of gardening through innovative, environmentally-friendly gardening products and advice.

