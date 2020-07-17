Gardner Capital : Completes Mixed-Income Housing Project in Houston as Part of Hurricane Harvey Recovery

Gardner Capital, a family-owned private equity firm specializing in multifamily housing and renewable energy development and investment, recently completed a $25 million mixed-income multifamily apartment community in southwest Houston. Provision at West Bellfort, a 144-unit gated community created as part of the Hurricane Harvey recovery effort, is located in the Alief neighborhood of Sugar Land, Texas, a mix of diverse multicultural neighborhoods and commercial properties.

Gardner Capital developed Provision at West Bellfort in partnership with both Texas-based and national partners at Amegy Bank, Raymond James and Fannie Mae, bolstering its growing presence in the Houston market.

“We appreciated the opportunity to work with local and national partners in Houston while helping the city and community continue to recover from Hurricane Harvey,” said Michael Gardner, President and CEO of Gardner Capital. “As we expand our work in affordable housing and real estate development across the country, Houston, Dallas and Austin remain our primary markets, and Provision at West Bellfort is a terrific example of multiple industry leaders coming together to create an outstanding complex in a diverse neighborhood.”

In addition to one-, two- and three-bedroom units, the complex also includes four-bedroom duplexes to serve larger families. Apartment amenities include a clubhouse, multipurpose community room, fitness center, cyber lounge and pool.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses.

