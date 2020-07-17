Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gardner Capital : Completes Mixed-Income Housing Project in Houston as Part of Hurricane Harvey Recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Gardner Capital, a family-owned private equity firm specializing in multifamily housing and renewable energy development and investment, recently completed a $25 million mixed-income multifamily apartment community in southwest Houston. Provision at West Bellfort, a 144-unit gated community created as part of the Hurricane Harvey recovery effort, is located in the Alief neighborhood of Sugar Land, Texas, a mix of diverse multicultural neighborhoods and commercial properties.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005546/en/

Provision at West Bellfort (Photo: Business Wire)

Provision at West Bellfort (Photo: Business Wire)

Gardner Capital developed Provision at West Bellfort in partnership with both Texas-based and national partners at Amegy Bank, Raymond James and Fannie Mae, bolstering its growing presence in the Houston market.

“We appreciated the opportunity to work with local and national partners in Houston while helping the city and community continue to recover from Hurricane Harvey,” said Michael Gardner, President and CEO of Gardner Capital. “As we expand our work in affordable housing and real estate development across the country, Houston, Dallas and Austin remain our primary markets, and Provision at West Bellfort is a terrific example of multiple industry leaders coming together to create an outstanding complex in a diverse neighborhood.”

In addition to one-, two- and three-bedroom units, the complex also includes four-bedroom duplexes to serve larger families. Apartment amenities include a clubhouse, multipurpose community room, fitness center, cyber lounge and pool.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses.

Visit www.gardnercapital.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:31pPHILLIPS 66 : 2020 Phillips 66 Fact Book
PU
04:31pROCKRIDGE RESOURCES : Grants Stock Options
AQ
04:31pFMC CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
04:31pLIVEPERSON : Yell launches free new Messaging service in collaboration with LivePerson
PU
04:31pTRILLIUM GOLD MINES : Announces Closing of Private Placement
AQ
04:31pINFRACAP REIT PREFERRED ETF (NYSE ARCA : PFFR) Declares Monthly Dividend
PR
04:31pVIRTUS INFRACAP U.S. PREFERRED STOCK ETF (NYSE ARCA : PFFA) Declares Monthly Distribution
PR
04:31pINFRACAP MLP ETF (NYSE ARCA : AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution
PR
04:31pSEALED AIR : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04:31pEmclaire Financial Corp Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VERONA PHARMA PLC : Verona Pharma Raises $200 Million in Oversubscribed Private Placement and Subscription
2GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED : GLOBUS MARITIME : July 17, 2020 - Globus Maritime Limited Announces Pricing of $15.0..
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL SA : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4WIRECARD AG : Stripe wins business following Wirecard's collapse
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's UBI says Intesa sale of branches would put deal objectives at risk

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group