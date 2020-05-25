Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gardner Honors American Heroes on Memorial Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 11:58am EDT

Washington, D.C. - Today U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released the following message in honor of Memorial Day:

NOTE: Click here or the picture above to view Senator Gardner's remarks.

'This Memorial Day we remember all of the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of protecting our nation. We live in the land of freedom and opportunity thanks to the selfless service of these amazing heroes. It is because of these brave men and women that we are able to freely pursue a life of peace and prosperity,' said Senator Gardner.

'We are forever indebted to those who lost their lives in the defense of freedom, and we should strive to honor their legacy by remembering them not on Memorial Day alone, but each and every day. Our nation is forever grateful, and we know we can never fully repay the debt we owe to them, but we have to try every single minute. May God bless the men and women who laid down their lives to defend the promise of our nation's democracy, and this Memorial Day, may we remember those who sacrificed their freedom to ensure ours.'

###

Cory Gardner is a member of the U.S. Senate serving Colorado. He sits on the Energy & Natural Resources Committee, the Foreign Relations Committee, the Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee, and is the Chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.

Disclaimer

Cory Gardner published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 15:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:14pHELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
12:13pL'OREAL : Annual General Meeting of Tuesday 30 June 2020
PU
12:12pMAINSTAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL : Announces Date for Court Hearing
BU
12:11pBETTERLIFE PHARMA : IIROC Trade Resumption - BETR
AQ
12:08pNOS SGPS S A : 25-05-20 - NOS informs on General Shareholders Meeting
PU
12:07pKAHOOT : Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
12:05pABIVAX : publishes universal registration document 2020 'Document d'Enregistrement Universel'
EQ
12:05pBURKHALTER GROUP : Board of Directors keeps to dividend proposal of CHF 3.70 per share
TE
12:05pK+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:03pBIGBEN INTERACTIVE : 2019/20 annual results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa and German government agree $9.8 billion rescue package
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Lagardere Shares Soar on Founding Family's Deal With LVMH Boss
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Malabu Scandal - Groups Caution Nigerian Media On Partisan, Unprof..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group