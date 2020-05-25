Gardner Honors American Heroes on Memorial Day

Washington, D.C. - Today U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released the following message in honor of Memorial Day:

NOTE: Click here or the picture above to view Senator Gardner's remarks.

'This Memorial Day we remember all of the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of protecting our nation. We live in the land of freedom and opportunity thanks to the selfless service of these amazing heroes. It is because of these brave men and women that we are able to freely pursue a life of peace and prosperity,' said Senator Gardner.

'We are forever indebted to those who lost their lives in the defense of freedom, and we should strive to honor their legacy by remembering them not on Memorial Day alone, but each and every day. Our nation is forever grateful, and we know we can never fully repay the debt we owe to them, but we have to try every single minute. May God bless the men and women who laid down their lives to defend the promise of our nation's democracy, and this Memorial Day, may we remember those who sacrificed their freedom to ensure ours.'

