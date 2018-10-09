Gardy & Notis, LLP : Investigating Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) After Reports Alleging Chinese Spying Scandal

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm Gardy & Notis, LLP announces it is investigating a potential claim on behalf of stockholders of Super Micro Computer, Inc. ("Super Micro") (OTC: SMCI).

If you are a Super Micro investor please contact Mark C. Gardy at Gardy & Notis, LLP, 126 East 56th Street, New York, NY 10022, Telephone: 212-905-0509, email: mgardy@gardylaw.com to learn more about your legal rights.

The investigation stems from a report that Super Micro was involved in a Chinese spying scandal. Bloomberg Businessweek published an investigative report revealing that Chinese intelligence services ordered Super Micro's manufacturing subcontractors to plant chips on Super Micro server motherboards that were used by U.S. companies. These microchips allowed Chinese spies to gain access to government contractors, technology companies, including Apple and Amazon, and a major bank. This is reportedly one of the most significant supply-chain attacks to ever have been carried out against U.S. companies.

On this news, shares of Super Micro fell sharply by 41% on October 4, 2018 and fell another 27% on October 9, 2018.

Gardy & Notis, LLP specializes in large, complex litigation in the fields of securities, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions. The attorneys at Gardy & Notis, LLP have served as a plaintiffs' lead counsel in some of the largest stockholder class action recoveries.

