Garfield Cyber Safety Adventures Series Program Wins Prestigious Learning® Magazine 2019 Teachers’ ChoiceSM Award for the Classroom

Teachers Choose Garfield Program for Its Engaging, Age-Appropriate Lessons

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education announced today its Garfield Cyber Safety Adventures Series Program has won the national Learning® Magazine 2019 Teachers’ Choice Award for the classroom. Teachers chose the Garfield materials for their ability to engage elementary children and foster retention of core cyber safety lessons. Teachers’ Choice is the only awards program that is exclusively judged by teachers in the classroom.

Introduced in the fall of 2016 by the Center and legendary cartoonist Jim Davis, Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures include cartoons, comic books, posters, trading cards, and stickers that show Garfield and friends tackling cyber safety issues such as privacy, the dangers of posting online, online etiquette, cyberbullying, and more. The Center earned the Teachers’ Choice Award for its Garfield lessons on privacy, safe posting and cyberbullying.

“When we first gave Garfield the job of cyber safety champion for kids, we thought we were on to something,” said Garfield creator Jim Davis. “This award validates that relatable, engaging characters like Garfield make becoming a good digital citizen not only easy but fun.

One judge remarked, “I would love for every teacher in my building to have these videos …the students really enjoyed and learned from them! I believe they have a better understanding of cyber safety from watching Nermal, who was doing things THEY might do. I would and did recommend this product to the principal and purchasing committee for the next year. Bullying and internet safety are two primary focuses for the school, and this product made the lessons engaging and appropriate for the students in our school.”

Patrick Craven, Center director, commented, “Teachers are one of our most important audiences for cyber safety education. As we head into National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we could not be prouder to know that the entire series of Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures exceeds educators’ expectations and meets students’ needs in the classroom.”

Another judge observed, “What I love most about Garfield's Cyber Safety Adventures is how well it covers crucial topics regarding safety while online, and it does so in such an engaging way. I love how it includes not only the comic book booklets for the students but also take-away awards from completion. I believe the take-aways will leave a lasting impression on young students.”

Heather Crews Lyons, Teachers' Choice Awards manager, Learning® Magazine, reflected, "For 23 years, our Teachers' Choice Award for the Classroom program has honored products for their effectiveness in today's classrooms. Teachers across the United States evaluate our program, making our winners teacher-tested and -approved. We are thrilled to recognize the Center for Cyber Safety and Education as a 2019 Teachers' Choice Award for the Classroom recipient. Our evaluators felt Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures make an excellent addition to the cyber safety curriculum in any classroom."

To bring Garfield to your school, library, company or organization, please visit www.iamcybersafe.org or contact us at center@isc2.org or +1.727.339.6508.

About Center for Cyber Safety and Education

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center), is a non-profit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their educational programs, scholarships, and research. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.org.

About GARFIELD

GARFIELD was born on the comics pages on June 19, 1978. The creation of cartoonist Jim Davis, GARFIELD is a humorous strip centered on the lives of a quick-witted orange cat who loves lasagna, coffee, and his remote control; Jon Arbuckle, his owner; and Odie, a sweet but dumb dog. GARFIELD was introduced to the world in just 41 newspapers and is now the most widely syndicated comic strip ever, appearing in 2100 newspapers. The strip, distributed by Universal Press, is read by over 200 million people each day and is translated into 42 languages. Visit www.garfield.com.

