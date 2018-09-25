Garfield Cyber Safety Adventures Series Program Wins Prestigious Learning® Magazine 2019 Teachers’ ChoiceSM Award for the Classroom

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education announced today its Garfield
Cyber Safety Adventures Series Program has won the national Learning®
Magazine 2019 Teachers’ Choice Award for the classroom. Teachers chose
the Garfield materials for their ability to engage elementary children
and foster retention of core cyber safety lessons. Teachers’ Choice is
the only awards program that is exclusively judged by teachers in the
classroom.
Introduced in the fall of 2016 by the Center and legendary cartoonist
Jim Davis, Garfield’s
Cyber Safety Adventures include cartoons, comic books, posters,
trading cards, and stickers that show Garfield and friends tackling
cyber safety issues such as privacy, the dangers of posting online,
online etiquette, cyberbullying, and more. The Center earned the
Teachers’ Choice Award for its Garfield lessons on privacy, safe posting
and cyberbullying.
“When we first gave Garfield the job of cyber safety champion for kids,
we thought we were on to something,” said Garfield creator Jim Davis.
“This award validates that relatable, engaging characters like Garfield
make becoming a good digital citizen not only easy but fun.
One judge remarked, “I would love for every teacher in my building to
have these videos …the students really enjoyed and learned from them! I
believe they have a better understanding of cyber safety from watching
Nermal, who was doing things THEY might do. I would and did recommend
this product to the principal and purchasing committee for the next
year. Bullying and internet safety are two primary focuses for the
school, and this product made the lessons engaging and appropriate for
the students in our school.”
Patrick Craven, Center director, commented, “Teachers are one of our
most important audiences for cyber safety education. As we head into National
Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we could not be prouder to know that
the entire series of Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures exceeds
educators’ expectations and meets students’ needs in the classroom.”
Another judge observed, “What I love most about Garfield's Cyber
Safety Adventures is how well it covers crucial topics regarding
safety while online, and it does so in such an engaging way. I love how
it includes not only the comic book booklets for the students but also
take-away awards from completion. I believe the take-aways will leave a
lasting impression on young students.”
Heather Crews Lyons, Teachers' Choice Awards manager,
Learning® Magazine, reflected, "For 23 years, our Teachers' Choice Award
for the Classroom program has honored products for their effectiveness
in today's classrooms. Teachers across the United States evaluate our
program, making our winners teacher-tested and -approved. We are
thrilled to recognize the Center for Cyber Safety and Education as a 2019
Teachers' Choice Award for the Classroom recipient. Our evaluators
felt Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures make an excellent addition to
the cyber safety curriculum in any classroom."
About Center for Cyber Safety and Education
The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center), is a non-profit
charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for
everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a
positive and safe experience online through their educational programs,
scholarships, and research. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.org.
About GARFIELD
GARFIELD was born on the comics pages on June 19, 1978. The creation of
cartoonist Jim Davis, GARFIELD is a humorous strip centered on the lives
of a quick-witted orange cat who loves lasagna, coffee, and his remote
control; Jon Arbuckle, his owner; and Odie, a sweet but dumb dog.
GARFIELD was introduced to the world in just 41 newspapers and is now
the most widely syndicated comic strip ever, appearing in 2100
newspapers. The strip, distributed by Universal Press, is read by over
200 million people each day and is translated into 42 languages. Visit www.garfield.com.
