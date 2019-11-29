Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Garmin Black Friday 2019 (ForeRunner, Fenix, Vivosmart, Instinct, etc) Smartwatch Deals Listed by Deal Answers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 01:19pm EST

Garmin makes compelling smartwatches and fitness trackers but they can be expensive. This year, the company is discounting their smartwatches and fitness trackers for Black Friday substantially. Sale info from Deal Answers can be found below:

Garmin has a wide-range of models. Each model is geared towards a specific user. For instance, the ForeRunner series is designed for runners. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Comparing Garmin Smartwatches

Garmin smartwatches compare favorably to the Apple Watch and the Fitbit Ionic and Versa. The company has many years of experience in the fitness tracking market and in many ways they pioneered the space. Garmin smartwatches are rugged and most are waterproof. Garmin products also have good battery life, which means that the device does not need charged as often.

Some Garmin models like the Fenix 5X come with GPS tracking that allows users to track their pace and route during runs. Most also come with heart rate monitoring, programmable alerts, and step counters. Additionally, the Garmin ForeRunner 235 has music storage like the Fitbit Versa 2 and the Ionic. This allows a user to connect wireless headphones to the watch and listen to music while leaving the phone at home.

Garmin has a rugged design for most of their smartwatches. Some models like the Garmin Instinct look like a regular watch and people would be hard-pressed to see the difference on first glance. Garmin also makes watches that are specifically designed to track sports like Golf.

The pricing and availability of discounts varies a lot during Black Friday. It's a good idea to compare offers across multiple sources for the best deal. It's not known if these offers will be available for Cyber Monday.

Garmin’s Black Friday discounts compare favorably to other smartwatches that are on sale. Garmin offers well-designed smartwatches that are now in much easier reach at these Black Friday prices.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:18pTech Data, Diplomat Pharmacy rise; Helmerich & Payne falls
AQ
02:18pU.S. Trade Deficit Seen Narrowing Again -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:16pATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F : Consolidated Interim Report and Accounts - 3rd Quarter 2019
AQ
02:15pSTRONGPOINT ASA : 500 Cash Guard units to BULLION it
AQ
02:15pMEDIAWAN : Evolution of the Supervisory Board : Monica Galer Coopted, Cécile Cabanis Appointed as VP
BU
02:13pEMBRAER S A : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Portuguese Only)
PU
02:13pALTRI SGPS S A : announces Financial Statements for the 3rd Quarter 2019
PU
02:13pCAIXABANK S A : The Company hereby informs that it has published on its corporate page the information related to the Transparency Exercise of 2019.
PU
02:13pMEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:13pUA/UAA LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Under Armour, Inc. Investors of Important January 6th Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – UA, UAA
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
3STOXX EUROPE 600 : Markets are getting impatient
4OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
5INTEL CORPORATION : Intel says Qualcomm tactics forced it out of modem chip market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group