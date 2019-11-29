Garmin Black Friday 2019 (ForeRunner, Fenix, Vivosmart, Instinct, etc) Smartwatch Deals Listed by Deal Answers

Garmin makes compelling smartwatches and fitness trackers but they can be expensive. This year, the company is discounting their smartwatches and fitness trackers for Black Friday substantially. Sale info from Deal Answers can be found below:

Garmin has a wide-range of models. Each model is geared towards a specific user. For instance, the ForeRunner series is designed for runners. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Comparing Garmin Smartwatches

Garmin smartwatches compare favorably to the Apple Watch and the Fitbit Ionic and Versa. The company has many years of experience in the fitness tracking market and in many ways they pioneered the space. Garmin smartwatches are rugged and most are waterproof. Garmin products also have good battery life, which means that the device does not need charged as often.

Some Garmin models like the Fenix 5X come with GPS tracking that allows users to track their pace and route during runs. Most also come with heart rate monitoring, programmable alerts, and step counters. Additionally, the Garmin ForeRunner 235 has music storage like the Fitbit Versa 2 and the Ionic. This allows a user to connect wireless headphones to the watch and listen to music while leaving the phone at home.

Garmin has a rugged design for most of their smartwatches. Some models like the Garmin Instinct look like a regular watch and people would be hard-pressed to see the difference on first glance. Garmin also makes watches that are specifically designed to track sports like Golf.

The pricing and availability of discounts varies a lot during Black Friday. It's a good idea to compare offers across multiple sources for the best deal. It's not known if these offers will be available for Cyber Monday.

Garmin’s Black Friday discounts compare favorably to other smartwatches that are on sale. Garmin offers well-designed smartwatches that are now in much easier reach at these Black Friday prices.

