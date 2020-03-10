Garret Graves : Graves, Cheney, Crenshaw Urge Energy Dept. to Abandon Planned Strategic Petroleum Reserve Sale

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Representatives Garret Graves (R-LA), Liz Cheney (R-WY), and Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) urged the Trump Administration yesterday to postpone its planned sale of assets from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, citing the volatility in global energy markets that developed over the weekend. The three representatives argued that a sale now would not be in the best interest of taxpayers or the federal government in a letter to U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette.

Read the full letter below:

