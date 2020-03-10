Garret Graves : Graves, Cheney, Crenshaw Urge Energy Dept. to Abandon Planned Strategic Petroleum Reserve Sale

Log in
Graves, Cheney, Crenshaw Urge Energy Dept. to Abandon Planned Strategic Petroleum Reserve Sale

03/10/2020 | 09:40pm EDT

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Representatives Garret Graves (R-LA), Liz Cheney (R-WY), and Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) urged the Trump Administration yesterday to postpone its planned sale of assets from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, citing the volatility in global energy markets that developed over the weekend. The three representatives argued that a sale now would not be in the best interest of taxpayers or the federal government in a letter to U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette.

Read the full letter below:

Disclaimer

Garret Graves published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 01:39:06 UTC
