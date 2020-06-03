Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gartner Recognizes Luminati Networks' Work in Fight Against Covid-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 05:42am EDT

Luminati Networks is proud to announce it has been recognized by Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company, for its work to support those fighting on the frontline to combat the spread of COVID-19. Gartner recognized 132 companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook Marketplace, among others, for their donations of free tools and offerings during the pandemic.

At the height of the pandemic, Luminati offered its data collection platform to researchers, research institutes, hospitals, universities, and other responders on the ground free of charge. Luminati also partnered with Assuta Hospital and Rafael Advanced Technology to provide data to a joint initiative designed to help develop a test for early COVID-19 detection.

Or Lenchner, Luminati Networks, CEO: “We sincerely appreciate being included on this esteemed list compiled by Gartner and are delighted that we could help very worthy causes. Ever since the start of the pandemic, it has been of vital importance to our company to do all we can to help contain the coronavirus. Our innovative technology allowed us to collect information through data which was of great use to the teams working to slow the spread of the virus. We will continue developing innovative technologies for all purposes and our work with research and educational institutes to benefit the public good.”

About Luminati:

Luminati Networks is the world’s leading data collection automation platform dedicated to enable businesses view the internet with complete transparency. The company helps global brands gather publicly available online data in an ethical manner.

Working with over 10,000 customers including market-leaders from the Fortune 500, Luminati’s first-of-its-kind data collection automation platform enables organizations to collect data at scale and gain a real and accurate perspective of how their customers are interacting with their brand and with their competitors – without being blocked or served misleading information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:04aXYLEM INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aU.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aAPTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aIBERDROLA : to invest up to 4 billion euros in French renewable energy
RE
06:03aLARIMAR THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aVALHI INC /DE/ : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aNEOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aBELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : backs annual outlook as half-year profit jumps on new orders
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
4BASF SE : BASF SE : Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies
5Canadian telcos tap Ericsson, Nokia for 5G gear, ditching Huawei

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group