Gary Benson Named Chairman of MC²; Richard McAdam Appointed Chief Executive Officer

01/17/2019 | 08:46am EST

MC² has announced today that Gary Benson has been named Chairman of MC² and Richard McAdam has been appointed as his successor to Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2019.

As Chairman, Mr. Benson will continue to be active within the organization in an advisory capacity, focusing on strategic planning for several key accounts. Mr. Benson served as Chief Executive Officer since 2003. Under his leadership, Mr. Benson was instrumental in solidifying MC²'s place as one of the nation’s leading brand experience agencies.

“I would like to share my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to lead and work with such a devoted and talented group of colleagues,” said Mr. Benson. “Over the last 30 years, this company has given me the platform to meet with people from around the world who have inspired me and my thanks goes out to everyone who permitted MC² to help support their business objectives.”

“Rich is the ideal person to lead MC² into the future,” Mr. Benson continued. “As an industry veteran, he has shown the ability to grow businesses and he truly understands the nuances of events, trade shows and experiential marketing. With an emphasis on customer success and client delivery, Rich is well-positioned to take MC² to the next level.”

A longtime employee of MC², Mr. McAdam brings deep experience to his new role as CEO. He joined MC² in 2004 as Corporate Vice President, Production, and, in 2006, he was named President of the organization. Prior to that, he was Corporate Vice President of Production at Exhibit Dynamics and spent over 12 years at a global exhibit company where he rose to the position of Senior Vice President of Eastern Operations.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the next leader of this dynamic organization,” said Mr. McAdam. “I appreciate the confidence Gary and the Executive Committee have instilled in me and my ability to lead MC². As the industry continues to transform and evolve, MC² will remain at the forefront of shepherding in new changes for our clients in the marketplace.”

“On behalf of MCH Group Ltd. and the Live Marketing Solutions division, I would like to thank Gary Benson for his dedication and strategic vision over the last 15 years and I look forward to his continued support and involvement as Chairman,” said Florian Faber, CEO Live Marketing Solutions of MCH Group.

“With Rich McAdam being appointed as CEO, all employees, clients and partners can be reassured that MC² will continue to maintain its strong market position in the industry,” Mr. Faber added. “I welcome Rich and I wish him the best on this new chapter at MC².”

About MC²

MC² (MC-squared), an MCH Company, is an award-winning brand experience agency. We create customized, “You Had to be There™” live marketing programs that build emotional connections between brands and their audiences. As an exhibit and experiential marketing leader, we transform ideas into best-in-class activations that are effective and measurable. We combine built spaces with human-centric technology and digital solutions for maximum brand engagement and exposure before, during and after a face-to-face experience. MC² is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York, with 15 offices and production facilities across the U.S. and in Dusseldorf, Germany. For more about MC², visit www.mc-2.com/about/.


© Business Wire 2019
