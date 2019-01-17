Gary Benson Named Chairman of MC²; Richard McAdam Appointed Chief Executive Officer

MC²
has announced today that Gary Benson has been named Chairman of MC² and
Richard McAdam has been appointed as his successor to Chief Executive
Officer, effective February 1, 2019.
As Chairman, Mr. Benson will continue to be active within the
organization in an advisory capacity, focusing on strategic planning for
several key accounts. Mr. Benson served as Chief Executive Officer since
2003. Under his leadership, Mr. Benson was instrumental in solidifying
MC²'s place as one of the nation’s leading brand experience agencies.
“I would like to share my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to lead
and work with such a devoted and talented group of colleagues,” said Mr.
Benson. “Over the last 30 years, this company has given me the platform
to meet with people from around the world who have inspired me and my
thanks goes out to everyone who permitted MC² to help support their
business objectives.”
“Rich is the ideal person to lead MC² into the future,” Mr. Benson
continued. “As an industry veteran, he has shown the ability to grow
businesses and he truly understands the nuances of events, trade shows
and experiential marketing. With an emphasis on customer success and
client delivery, Rich is well-positioned to take MC² to the next level.”
A longtime employee of MC², Mr. McAdam brings deep experience to his new
role as CEO. He joined MC² in 2004 as Corporate Vice President,
Production, and, in 2006, he was named President of the organization.
Prior to that, he was Corporate Vice President of Production at Exhibit
Dynamics and spent over 12 years at a global exhibit company where he
rose to the position of Senior Vice President of Eastern Operations.
“I am deeply honored to serve as the next leader of this dynamic
organization,” said Mr. McAdam. “I appreciate the confidence Gary and
the Executive Committee have instilled in me and my ability to lead MC².
As the industry continues to transform and evolve, MC² will remain at
the forefront of shepherding in new changes for our clients in the
marketplace.”
“On behalf of MCH Group Ltd. and the Live Marketing Solutions division,
I would like to thank Gary Benson for his dedication and strategic
vision over the last 15 years and I look forward to his continued
support and involvement as Chairman,” said Florian Faber, CEO Live
Marketing Solutions of MCH Group.
“With Rich McAdam being appointed as CEO, all employees, clients and
partners can be reassured that MC² will continue to maintain its strong
market position in the industry,” Mr. Faber added. “I welcome Rich and I
wish him the best on this new chapter at MC².”
About MC²
MC² (MC-squared), an MCH Company, is an award-winning brand experience
agency. We create customized, “You Had to be There™” live marketing
programs that build emotional connections between brands and their
audiences. As an exhibit and experiential marketing leader, we transform
ideas into best-in-class activations that are effective and measurable.
We combine built spaces with human-centric technology and digital
solutions for maximum brand engagement and exposure before, during and
after a face-to-face experience. MC² is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge,
New York, with 15 offices and production facilities across the U.S. and
in Dusseldorf, Germany. For more about MC², visit www.mc-2.com/about/.
