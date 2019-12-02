Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gary Sinise Foundation : and CMG Foundation Join Forces to Double the Impact of #GivingTuesday Donations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 12:09pm EST

Donations Made to Support America’s Heroes and their Families Will be Matched Dollar-for-Dollar up to $200,000

This GivingTuesday, the Gary Sinise Foundation is making it easier than ever to donate and make a difference in the lives of our nation’s defenders and their loved ones.

This year, CMG Foundation, is partnering with the Gary Sinise Foundation to match all donations made on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 up to $200,000. The CMG Foundation has been a longstanding supporter of the Gary Sinise Foundation, and they return for the second year as the Foundation’s GivingTuesday partner, doubling their donation match from last year.

“We’re pleased to announce CMG Foundation as our official GivingTuesday partner,” said Elizabeth Fields, COO, Gary Sinise Foundation. “Thanks to CMG Foundation’s support, the Gary Sinise Foundation will be able to continue addressing the needs of the men and women who defend our communities and our country, and improve the lives of America’s heroes and their families.”

“Through the CMG Foundation, CMG Financial prides itself on our ability to assist the Gary Sinise Foundation in its efforts to give back to veterans and support the lives of those who have sacrificed for our country,” said Christopher M. George, President and CEO, CMG Financial. “In addition, we are excited to partner with the Gary Sinise Foundation on this year’s GivingTuesday initiative and are thrilled to provide a corporate matching donation that effectively doubles donor contributions in this year-end campaign. Together, we believe we are making a difference.”

For more details or to donate, please visit:

Gary Sinise Foundation Blog: https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/blog/2019-11-22-support-the-gary-sinise-foundation-on-givingtuesday
Gary Sinise Foundation Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GarySiniseFoundation/
Gary Sinise Foundation GivingTuesday Donation Page: http://bit.ly/337aVwo

About Gary Sinise Foundation:

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of actor Gary Sinise, an advocate of our nation’s defenders for nearly forty years. Our mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. We do this through a number of national and local programs, funded by the generosity of the Foundation’s 60,000+ donors. These programs—designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities—serve America’s heroes and their loved ones 365 days a year. To learn more about the Gary Sinise Foundation please visit: .garysinisefoundation.org.

About CMG Foundation:

The CMG Foundation strives to make an impact in society by supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of those in need. Through the Gary Sinise Foundation, the CMG Foundation provides severely wounded veterans and their families with the amenities needed to continue living a comfortable life. In collaboration with The Cancer Support Community of the San Francisco Bay Area, the CMG Foundation proudly contributes to cancer charities that help patients and their families through education and a sense of community. And through the MBA Opens Doors Foundation, the CMG Foundation supports mortgage banking industry non-profits with vital donations for families in need of mortgage assistance during times of personal crisis. Since its founding in 2011 by CMG Financial’s President and CEO, Christopher M. George, the Foundation has contributed nearly $4 million to those beneficiary groups it supports. To learn more about the CMG Foundation please visit thecmgfoundation.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:24pTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:23pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Notice of Results
PR
12:21pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:21pBOSE HEADPHONES & SPEAKERS CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Bose 700, QuietComfort, SoundSport & SoundLink Deals Listed by Consumer Articles
BU
12:21pBest iPhone XR Cyber Monday Deals (2019) Reviewed by Spending Lab
BU
12:20pIMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY : Reports On Status Of Financing
PU
12:20pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback from November 25 until November 29, 2019 (included)
PU
12:20pNEW PACIFIC METALS : Continues to Intersect Multiple Broad Interval of Silver Mineralization at Silver Sand Project, Bolivia
PU
12:20pALYI - Alternet Systems Hemp Electric Vehicle Developments Remain Center Stage
NE
12:19pX FINANCIAL Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating X Financial on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street wobbles as Trump revives trade tensions again
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Auto Makers Say Merger Talks Are Advancing -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group