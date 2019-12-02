Gary Sinise Foundation : and CMG Foundation Join Forces to Double the Impact of #GivingTuesday Donations

Donations Made to Support America’s Heroes and their Families Will be Matched Dollar-for-Dollar up to $200,000

This GivingTuesday, the Gary Sinise Foundation is making it easier than ever to donate and make a difference in the lives of our nation’s defenders and their loved ones.

This year, CMG Foundation, is partnering with the Gary Sinise Foundation to match all donations made on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 up to $200,000. The CMG Foundation has been a longstanding supporter of the Gary Sinise Foundation, and they return for the second year as the Foundation’s GivingTuesday partner, doubling their donation match from last year.

“We’re pleased to announce CMG Foundation as our official GivingTuesday partner,” said Elizabeth Fields, COO, Gary Sinise Foundation. “Thanks to CMG Foundation’s support, the Gary Sinise Foundation will be able to continue addressing the needs of the men and women who defend our communities and our country, and improve the lives of America’s heroes and their families.”

“Through the CMG Foundation, CMG Financial prides itself on our ability to assist the Gary Sinise Foundation in its efforts to give back to veterans and support the lives of those who have sacrificed for our country,” said Christopher M. George, President and CEO, CMG Financial. “In addition, we are excited to partner with the Gary Sinise Foundation on this year’s GivingTuesday initiative and are thrilled to provide a corporate matching donation that effectively doubles donor contributions in this year-end campaign. Together, we believe we are making a difference.”

For more details or to donate, please visit:

Gary Sinise Foundation Blog: https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/blog/2019-11-22-support-the-gary-sinise-foundation-on-givingtuesday

Gary Sinise Foundation Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GarySiniseFoundation/

Gary Sinise Foundation GivingTuesday Donation Page: http://bit.ly/337aVwo

About Gary Sinise Foundation:

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of actor Gary Sinise, an advocate of our nation’s defenders for nearly forty years. Our mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. We do this through a number of national and local programs, funded by the generosity of the Foundation’s 60,000+ donors. These programs—designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities—serve America’s heroes and their loved ones 365 days a year. To learn more about the Gary Sinise Foundation please visit: .garysinisefoundation.org.

About CMG Foundation:

The CMG Foundation strives to make an impact in society by supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of those in need. Through the Gary Sinise Foundation, the CMG Foundation provides severely wounded veterans and their families with the amenities needed to continue living a comfortable life. In collaboration with The Cancer Support Community of the San Francisco Bay Area, the CMG Foundation proudly contributes to cancer charities that help patients and their families through education and a sense of community. And through the MBA Opens Doors Foundation, the CMG Foundation supports mortgage banking industry non-profits with vital donations for families in need of mortgage assistance during times of personal crisis. Since its founding in 2011 by CMG Financial’s President and CEO, Christopher M. George, the Foundation has contributed nearly $4 million to those beneficiary groups it supports. To learn more about the CMG Foundation please visit thecmgfoundation.org.

