Gary Winer Joins LENSAR, Inc. Board of Directors

LENSAR, Inc., a leader in next generation femtosecond laser technology
for refractive cataract surgery, today is pleased to announce global
healthcare senior executive Gary Winer has joined the company’s board of
directors, effective immediately.
“LENSAR’s impressive growth in the global market will be well served by
Gary’s significant international experience and we look forward to his
insights to build on our momentum,” said Nicholas Curtis, CEO of LENSAR,
Inc. “The refractive cataract market is poised for explosive growth and
working with Gary and the rest of the board we can continue to leverage
the opportunities for our technology and surgeons.”
With more than 20 years in leadership positions in the healthcare and
pharmaceutical industries, Gary Winer has been tapped by Fortune 100
companies to manage blockbuster product lines and introductions in the
United States, Latin America, Asia, and Japan. Notably, Mr. Winer has
contributed his leadership and market skills to companies including
AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, and Pfizer, helping launch and promote such
notable brands as Humira and Celebrex.
“I have long admired LENSAR’s differentiation, both in terms of
technology and business approach,” said Mr. Winer. “The refractive
cataract market is very dynamic and the challenge of managing and
sustaining growth for LENSAR is incredibly appealing.”
About LENSAR, Inc.
LENSAR, Inc., is a global leader in next generation femtosecond cataract
laser technology for refractive cataract surgery. The LENSAR Laser
System with Streamline IV offers cataract surgeons automation and
customization for their astigmatism treatment planning and other
essential steps of the refractive cataract surgery procedure with the
highest levels of precision, accuracy, and efficiency. These features
assist surgeons in managing astigmatism treatment for optimal overall
visual outcomes.
The LENSAR Laser System has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, and corneal
and arcuate incisions. For other indications, it is an investigational
device limited by U.S. law to investigational use only.
LENSAR, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PDL BioPharma, Inc. For
more information, please visit www.lensar.com.
