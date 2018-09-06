Log in
Gary Winer Joins LENSAR, Inc. Board of Directors

09/06/2018 | 02:09pm CEST

Company Continues to Add Strategic Leadership, Building on Momentum Behind its Technology’s Expansion in the Global Refractive Cataract Market

LENSAR, Inc., a leader in next generation femtosecond laser technology for refractive cataract surgery, today is pleased to announce global healthcare senior executive Gary Winer has joined the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

“LENSAR’s impressive growth in the global market will be well served by Gary’s significant international experience and we look forward to his insights to build on our momentum,” said Nicholas Curtis, CEO of LENSAR, Inc. “The refractive cataract market is poised for explosive growth and working with Gary and the rest of the board we can continue to leverage the opportunities for our technology and surgeons.”

With more than 20 years in leadership positions in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, Gary Winer has been tapped by Fortune 100 companies to manage blockbuster product lines and introductions in the United States, Latin America, Asia, and Japan. Notably, Mr. Winer has contributed his leadership and market skills to companies including AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, and Pfizer, helping launch and promote such notable brands as Humira and Celebrex.

“I have long admired LENSAR’s differentiation, both in terms of technology and business approach,” said Mr. Winer. “The refractive cataract market is very dynamic and the challenge of managing and sustaining growth for LENSAR is incredibly appealing.”

About LENSAR, Inc.

LENSAR, Inc., is a global leader in next generation femtosecond cataract laser technology for refractive cataract surgery. The LENSAR Laser System with Streamline IV offers cataract surgeons automation and customization for their astigmatism treatment planning and other essential steps of the refractive cataract surgery procedure with the highest levels of precision, accuracy, and efficiency. These features assist surgeons in managing astigmatism treatment for optimal overall visual outcomes.

The LENSAR Laser System has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, and corneal and arcuate incisions. For other indications, it is an investigational device limited by U.S. law to investigational use only.

LENSAR, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PDL BioPharma, Inc. For more information, please visit www.lensar.com.


© Business Wire 2018
