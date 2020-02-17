Gas inquiry January 2020 interim report

This is the eighth interim report of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) inquiry into gas supply arrangements in Australia. The ACCC has continued its focus on the operation of the East Coast Gas Market, where there are immediate and longer-term concerns.
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 22:16:00 UTC