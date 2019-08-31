Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Gas pipeline in Nigeria's Delta state shut following breach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2019 | 03:53am EDT

YENAGOA (Reuters) - A gas pipeline in Nigeria's Delta state was shut down on Friday following a breach, according to state oil company NNPC and local authorities.

Locals in Otu-Jeremi in Ughelli South area of Delta state reported an explosion on the pipeline, though NNPC said the pipeline was shut down following a leak. Police said they were investigating the situation.

Two local residents said there was an explosion.

"NPDC are saying that it was a rupture and not fire, but my men have gone there to find out," said Adeyinka Adeleke, a senior police officer in Delta state.

NNPC spokesman Ndu Ughamadu said the company had ordered the pipeline closed following a leak and that repair works would commence soon.

The pipeline flows from Oil Mining License 34, which is owned by Nigeria Petroleum Development Co, a subsidiary of NNPC, and Nigerian company ND Western.

OML 34 produces an average of 390 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, and 17,000 barrels per day of oil and condensates.

Gas processed from the field goes into the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline, which feeds Egbin power plant, the largest in Nigeria.

(Reporting by Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa; writing by Libby George; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.05% 59.06 Delayed Quote.10.90%
WTI -2.72% 55.01 Delayed Quote.22.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55aTunisia central bank holds key interest rate unchanged at 7.75 pct
RE
04:26aSouth Africa's rand firmer, trade hopes lift stocks to 3-week high
RE
04:13aChina's factory activity shrinks for fourth month as trade woes deepen
RE
04:12aChina's factory activity shrinks for fourth month as trade woes deepen
RE
03:53aGas pipeline in Nigeria's Delta state shut following breach
RE
03:50aIran official says U.S. showing 'some flexibility' on oil sales
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
01:45aEXCLUSIVE : Messaging app Telegram moves to protect identity of Hong Kong protesters
RE
01:27aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : North Phil. Provinces adapt value chain for rice
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verb Technology Co..
2NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST : Announces Results of Special Meeting of Unitholders
3ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP : ION GEOPHYSICAL : District Court sides with ION, orders new trial as to lost profits in..
4CARNIVAL CORP : HURRICANE DORIAN UPDATE &NDASH; AUGUST 30, 2019 | 6:00 PM (ET)
5CVR MEDICAL : Provides Letter to Shareholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group