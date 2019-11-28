Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gas2Grid : AER benchmarking drives further productivity growth in networks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 10:48pm EST

Productivity gains by distribution networks across the National Electricity Market (NEM) have continued for a third consecutive year, putting downward pressure on prices for consumers.

The Australian Energy Regulator's (AER) 2018 Annual Benchmarking Report found that electricity distribution productivity increased by 1 per cent in 2018, largely due to reductions in operating expenditure.

Productivity growth in the electricity distribution industry has outpaced the broader Australian economy as well as the general utilities sector since 2015, an effort that AER Chair Clare Savage said should be recognised

'The AER wants to see businesses thrive and be appropriately rewarded when they meet the needs of consumers

'We can't force networks to reduce expenditure, but this report shows they have responded to benchmarking and the incentives we have created, and that is good news,' Ms Savage said.

Ms Savage said the report demonstrates how regulators can help businesses become more efficient, which in turns saves consumers money.

'A positive investment environment supported by effective regulation will deliver more affordable and reliable energy for Australian consumers, and this report bears that out.

'Benchmarking has played a major role in balancing network expenditure, and that means smaller bills for Australian households and businesses,' she said.

Network charges represent between 40 to 50 per cent of household bills and benchmarking is one of the key tools the AER draws on when setting the maximum revenues distribution networks can recover through consumers' bills.

Benchmarking gives the AER an understanding of what is driving network productivity, why it is increasing or decreasing, how efficient service providers are, and where best to target our expenditure reviews.

The biggest productivity improvements in 2018 came from United Energy (VIC, 7.2 per cent), Ausgrid (NSW, 6.6 per cent) and CitiPower (VIC4.4 per cent).

Powercor (VIC, -3.7 per cent), Ergon Energy (QLD, -3.0 per cent) and Evoenergy (ACT, -3.0 per cent) experienced noticeable decreases in productivity.

Productivity in transmission networks increased by 2.2 per cent, also higher than in the overall Australian economy and in comparable utilities.

Improvements in transmission network productivity since 2016 have restored productivity to its 2012 level.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 03:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:03pCOMPUTERSHARE : Appendix 3B - New Issue Announcement 29 November ...
PU
11:03pCATALYST METALS : Change in substantial shareholding notice from CYL (197 k)
PU
11:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 〔Delayed〕Presentation Material for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
10:58pQuery Regarding Trading Activity
PU
10:51pCOVETRUS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Covetrus, Inc. - CVET
GL
10:48pGAS2GRID : AER benchmarking drives further productivity growth in networks
PU
10:43pBarrick Completes Divestiture of its Interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines
GL
10:39pFACEBOOK : Singapore tells Facebook to correct post under new fake news law
RE
10:26pWEEDMD : Changes Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Time to 1 p.m. EST on November 29th
AQ
10:18pSGS : Switzerland Strengthens Ordinance on Food Contact Materials and Articles
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
3GENTING BERHAD : Genting Bhd Swung to Profit in 3Q
4SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Correction to Fake Five-Star Reviews

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group