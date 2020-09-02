GasNaturally's feedback to the EU Methane Emissions Strategy Roadmap

05 August 2020

Reaching the ambitious EU 2050 climate neutrality goal requires a reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and afurther decrease in methane emissions, which account for 10%1 of all greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions in the EU.

GasNaturally Members are taking decisive steps to better assess, document and reduce methane emissions, and support the European Commission in developing an integrated EU Methane Emissions Strategy to contribute to cost-effective GHG emissions reduction across the EU.

We support a Methane Strategy that incentivises early action, drives performance improvements, facilitates proper enforcement, stimulates innovation and is flexible to accommodate new technologies and practices.

GasNaturally's complete recommendations for a successful EU Methane Emissions Strategy are included in our response to the initiative's Roadmap (link and attached).

GasNaturally is a partnership of eight associations (Eurogas, Natural & bio Gas Vehicle Association (NGVA Europe), European Gas Research Group (GERG), International Gas Union (IGU), International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP), Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), Liquid Gas Europe (LGE) and Marcogaz) that together represent the whole European gas value chain. Our members are involved in gas exploration and production, transmission, distribution, wholesale and retail operations, as well as gas in transport.