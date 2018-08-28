Gasifier Balance of Plant (BoP): $181 Billion Opportunity in the Global Market by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Gasifier
Balance of Plant (BOP) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)"
According to the report, the market accounted for $75.47 billion in 2017
and is expected to reach $181.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of
9.5% from 2017 to 2026.
Growing gasifier installations, rising demand for low cost energy, and
increasing initial investments are some of the key factors fuelling the
market growth. However, increasing production of shale gas worldwide is
likely to bring down the price of natural gas which is restricting the
market growth.
Based on Design, the fluidized bed segment has considerable growth owing
to great operating flexibility of good mixing properties that ensure
uniform process conditions, while also simultaneously feeding different
fuels.
North America is expected to have a significant growth in the market.
The growth is due to rising shale gas extraction in the U.S. and oil
exploration in Gulf of Mexico. High coal reserves mainly in U.S., with
coal being a major feedstock in gasifiers, are forecasted to have a
potential impact in this region.
