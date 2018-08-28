Gasifier Balance of Plant (BoP): $181 Billion Opportunity in the Global Market by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Gasifier Balance of Plant (BOP) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $75.47 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $181.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2026.

Growing gasifier installations, rising demand for low cost energy, and increasing initial investments are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, increasing production of shale gas worldwide is likely to bring down the price of natural gas which is restricting the market growth.

Based on Design, the fluidized bed segment has considerable growth owing to great operating flexibility of good mixing properties that ensure uniform process conditions, while also simultaneously feeding different fuels.

North America is expected to have a significant growth in the market. The growth is due to rising shale gas extraction in the U.S. and oil exploration in Gulf of Mexico. High coal reserves mainly in U.S., with coal being a major feedstock in gasifiers, are forecasted to have a potential impact in this region.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 Global Gasifier Balance of Plant (BOP) Market, By Design

6 Global Gasifier Balance of Plant (BOP) Market, By Type

7 Global Gasifier Balance of Plant (BOP) Market, By Construction

8 Global Gasifier Balance of Plant (BOP) Market, By Application

9 Global Gasifier Balance of Plant (BOP) Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

GTRI

KBR

Ecocycle

Pratt & Whitney

CFC Ltd.

CPC Corp.

Dakota Gasification

Sasol Lurgi

E-gas

Westinghouse Plasma Corporation

Ecocycle

Shell Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7z2zqt/gasifier_balance?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005705/en/