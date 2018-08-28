Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gasifier Balance of Plant (BoP): $181 Billion Opportunity in the Global Market by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 08:08pm CEST

The "Gasifier Balance of Plant (BOP) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $75.47 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $181.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2026.

Growing gasifier installations, rising demand for low cost energy, and increasing initial investments are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, increasing production of shale gas worldwide is likely to bring down the price of natural gas which is restricting the market growth.

Based on Design, the fluidized bed segment has considerable growth owing to great operating flexibility of good mixing properties that ensure uniform process conditions, while also simultaneously feeding different fuels.

North America is expected to have a significant growth in the market. The growth is due to rising shale gas extraction in the U.S. and oil exploration in Gulf of Mexico. High coal reserves mainly in U.S., with coal being a major feedstock in gasifiers, are forecasted to have a potential impact in this region.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 Global Gasifier Balance of Plant (BOP) Market, By Design

6 Global Gasifier Balance of Plant (BOP) Market, By Type

7 Global Gasifier Balance of Plant (BOP) Market, By Construction

8 Global Gasifier Balance of Plant (BOP) Market, By Application

9 Global Gasifier Balance of Plant (BOP) Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

  • GTRI
  • KBR
  • Ecocycle
  • Pratt & Whitney
  • CFC Ltd.
  • CPC Corp.
  • Dakota Gasification
  • Sasol Lurgi
  • E-gas
  • Westinghouse Plasma Corporation
  • Ecocycle
  • Shell Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7z2zqt/gasifier_balance?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:08pEMEDIA : says chief executive to step down from November
AQ
09:07pTILRAY : High times for Tilray
AQ
09:07pALPHABET : EFE News Briefs for Tuesday, Aug 28 (1900 GMT)
AQ
09:07pEVERBRIDGE : A Traveler in Need of Population Alerting Technology
PU
09:07pNETAPP : Take Back Control of Your SDS Management with NetApp ONTAP Select
PU
09:07pMedical Semiconductor Market Tracker 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:05pANVIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis or Plan of Operation (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:05pHarvest summit announces speakers and partners
GL
09:04pAsia Pacific Semiconductor Market Tracker 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:04pHYATT HOTELS : Announces Plans for Second House Hotel in Frankfurt, Germany
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
3Hong Kong's FWD to buy HSBC's stake in Malaysian insurance venture -sources
4Global stocks climb; markets hail U.S.-Mexico trade deal
5TIFFANY & CO. : TIFFANY : results beat estimates, profit outlook up

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.