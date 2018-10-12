Gate Ventures : Audited Report and Accounts Release

Gate Ventures PLC

ISIN Number: GB00BYX2WP92

TICKER: GATE

Friday, October 12, 2018

The Board of Gate Ventures PLC (»The Company«) is updating the market that the Company expects to publish its audited Report and Accounts by 19 October 2018.

Notes to Editors:

Gate Ventures PLC, a global media and entertainment operating company, was founded in 2015 to exercise active ownership of various production platforms within film, lifestyle and theatre. Managed by senior investment profiles and prominent persons within the British entertainment sector, the board has raised over €28 million worldwide to date.

Since 2017, Gate Ventures PLC has been listed with NASDAQ First North in Copenhagen. Positions include Rise Art Ltd. (14%) Fagara in Mara, 2018 (10%), Theory of Ambitions, 2019 (2.5%), Gate Reality (100%), Bink (4%), Ensygnia (7%), Infinity Creative Media (14.41%) and 42nd Street (53%).

The board of Gate Ventures PLC is comprised of Lord Michael Ian Grade, Baron of Yarmouth (Chairman, CBE), Sarah, Duchess of York (Executive Director), Mr. Geoffrey Stanton Morrow (CEO), Mr. Michael Sidney Linnit (CSO), Mr. Richard James Carter (CFO, ACMA, CGMA) and Mrs. Anita Luu (COO).

