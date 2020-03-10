Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Gates, other charities pledge $125 million towards COVID-19 treatments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 12:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: 2019 World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and two other large charities on Tuesday pledged up to $125 million to help speed the development of treatments for the fast-spreading coronavirus, which the World Health Organization said on Monday was nearing pandemic proportions.

The effort, known as the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, will focus on new and repurposed drugs that can be used right away to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus and possibly other viruses in the future.

The money is intended to ensure that treatments for the virus will be available in poor countries and affordable for individuals.

Currently, no antiviral drugs or other immune system treatments have been approved to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust medical charity are each contributing up to $50 million, and the Mastercard Impact Fund has committed up to $25 million for initial projects.

The Gates Foundation?s funding is part of its $100 million commitment to the COVID-19 response announced last month.

"Viruses like COVID-19 spread rapidly, but the development of vaccines and treatments to stop them moves slowly," Mark Suzman, chief executive officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said in a statement.

"If we want to make the world safe from outbreaks like COVID-19, particularly for those most vulnerable, then we need to find a way to make research and development move faster. That requires governments, private enterprise, and philanthropic organizations to act quickly to fund research and development."

By Julie Steenhuysen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28aAsia shares bounce as stimulus hopes stem rout, for now
RE
12:27aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise on stimulus hopes, bargain hunting
RE
12:27aAsia shares bounce as stimulus hopes stem rout, for now
RE
12:27aAsia shares bounce as stimulus hopes stem rout, for now
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aChina Feb producer prices fall back into deflation, more easing steps seen
RE
12:04aBlackstone in talks to take developer SOHO China private in $4 billion deal - sources
RE
12:03aTrump to Propose Steps to Ease Economic Fallout From Coronavirus -- 3rd Update
DJ
12:03aGates, other charities pledge $125 million towards COVID-19 treatments
RE
03/09In Malaysia's Silicon Valley, fortunes flip as virus wrecks trade war gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Completion of CFIUS Review
5AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Qantas cuts international capacity, delays A350 order as coronavirus bites
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group