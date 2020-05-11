Gateway First Bank : Adds Eight Experienced Banking Professionals to Support Expansion of Financial Services

Gateway First Bank announces the expansion of its banking professional team in the Tulsa, Oklahoma and Dallas markets. The eight team members listed below have experience working in financial institutions, private wealth management/private banking, commercial banking, commercial lending and treasury management.

“When Gateway transformed into a full-service bank in 2019, we made a commitment to our communities and customers to offer top-notch services and products. We are excited to announce these individuals, who bring extensive experience and a best in class customer service mindset to the Gateway team,” said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway First Bank.

In the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area:

Ann Darnaby, Senior Vice President and Director of Treasury Management, is a senior treasury professional with outstanding performance in sales and product management. She will use her proven success in leadership and understanding of the elements of banking and cash management to enhance Gateway’s services.

Todd R. Ward, Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending, is responsible for creating and maintaining relationships with commercial clients through a full array of products and services. Ward brings 25 years of progressive, customer-focused and detail-oriented experience in financial analysis and customer relations.

Ashley Toma, Senior Private Banker, will manage private banking portfolios and connect business owners, executives and others to the full range of products and services offered by Gateway. Toma will use her extensive private banking and wealth management expertise to develop banking strategies, solutions and guidance, customized to clients’ needs.

Casey R. Beeman, Vice President and Private Banker, will work on complex accounts and ensure client relationships are developed and expanded. With 16 years as a wealth manager, Beeman brings, a good mix of asset and capital management to the team.

In the Dallas, Texas, area:

Joell Maddox, Senior Vice President and Director of Treasury Services, will be responsible for sales and managing relationships with financial institutions, title companies and commercial customers that are using Treasury Management Services. Maddox’s experience in the financial industry spans more than 30 years, blending both mortgage and correspondent banking.

Greg Hargis, Senior Vice President of Financial Institutions, will be responsible for acquiring new and managing existing relationships with our financial institution clients. Hargis has 30 years of banking experience with specific expertise in financial institution lending, credit analysis & underwriting, risk management, capital markets, treasury management and a variety of other banking services.

Dan Killian, Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending, is a client-focused banker with experience and skills in relationship and division management, marketing and prospecting, portfolio and risk management, and credit risk approval.

Nicholas Ripollone, Private Banking Executive, will provide specialized services, including credit and deposit products, to high net worth clients. He brings more than four decades of banking experience to Gateway, of which 25 years were spent working exclusively in the field of high net worth lending.

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.7 billion asset sized bank with a strong mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking and mortgage operations in the United States with six bank branches in Oklahoma, 150 mortgage centers in 40 states, and over 1,300 employees. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005518/en/