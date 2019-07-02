Gateway First Bank : Donates $10,000 to Disaster Relief Fund of Eastern Oklahoma

Company gives back to Tulsa Community Foundation and the Tulsa Area United Way to assist with flood recovery

Gateway First Bank, one of the ten largest banks by assets in the State of Oklahoma and one of the largest mortgage bank operations in the United States, announced it has donated $10,000 to the Disaster Relief Fund for Eastern Oklahoma. This fund, established by Tulsa Community Foundation (TCF) and Tulsa Area United Way (TAUW), provides assistance to nonprofit organizations that are supporting the residents of eastern Oklahoma who have been recently affected by weather-related flooding and tornadic storms.

Widespread storm damage and flooding have been reported in Tulsa and beyond to areas in eastern Oklahoma. The recovery needs in these communities are significant. Donations made to the fund will assist with mid- and long-term recovery needs. Once funds are collected, TCF will work with the TAUW to receive grant applications from agencies that have provided direct services to victims. Both organizations will assure grants are made to legitimate service organizations.

“At Gateway, we strive to make a difference by being involved in the cities and towns we serve,” said Hobie Higgins, chief community engagement officer of Gateway. “When the floods devastated the area, we knew we had to help jump in and help.”

Gateway First Bank maintains a strong presence in the Oklahoma communities it serves, including a dedicated community reinvestment effort facilitated through its “Gateway Gives Back” program. This program pledges to invest $275 million over the next five years and will focus its resources towards lending to minority communities, low- to moderate-income (LMI) communities, and contributing to nonprofit organizations that support community development.

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is one of the ten largest banks in Oklahoma and offers a full suite of banking services. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Jenks, Okla., Gateway has over 1,200 employees in five banking centers, over 160 mortgage centers nationwide and currently services $17 billion in residential mortgages. For more information about Gateway, visit www.GatewayLoan.com. Gateway First Bank. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233).

