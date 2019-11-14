Gateway First Bank : Named to MReport's Top 25 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing

MReport recognized Gateway First Bank as one of the Top 25 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing in 2019. Gateway First Bank is one of the largest banks in the State of Oklahoma and one of the largest mortgage bank operations in the United States.

Companies included on the list were nominated by their employees for having an exemplary workforce with the perfect blend of benefits, perks, culture and atmosphere. The list is divided into five categories – Legal, Lender/Servicer, Service Provider, Tech Provider and Women- or Minority -Owned/Operated. Gateway was recognized in the Lender/Servicer category.

Gateway offers employees a strong suite of benefits, including medical insurance with premium discounts for having an annual check-up with a primary care physician, basic life insurance, short and long-term disability insurance and matching contributions to their 401(k) retirement savings plan. The company frequently provides employees with free lunches, and employees have access to numerous online certification and training programs. Additionally, employees are spotlighted with continuous recognition for awards and milestones.

“It’s an honor to be named to MReport’s Top 25 list,” said Stephen Curry, Chairman and CEO of Gateway. “Gateway First Bank has a remarkable culture, because we have terrific people. Our values center on teamwork, on-time execution and making a difference for our customers. In the last year, we have undergone a transformation to a bank, resulting in tremendous growth for the organization. All of these factors have served to expand our passion for strengthening families through homeownership to include their entire financial health.”

In addition to its recent recognition from MReport, Gateway has received several other accolades that endorse the company’s culture of growth, family and purpose. Most recently, Gateway earned a spot in Scotsman Guide’s Top Mortgage Lenders. The company was named one of the “Top Workplaces” by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and has also been recognized six times as a “Top 100 Mortgage Company” by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

About Gateway First Bank

Established in 2019, after the merger of Gateway Mortgage Group with a 100-year old bank, Gateway First Bank emerged as a diversified financial institution that provides digital banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Gateway is headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma and maintains $1.4 billion in assets, six branches in Oklahoma, and 160 mortgage centers licensed in 40 states and the District of Columbia. With over 1,300 employees across the country, Gateway is one of the largest banks in the State of Oklahoma and one of the largest banking and mortgage operations in the United States.

