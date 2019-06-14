Gateway First Bank : Names Bank Secrecy Act Officer

Gateway First Bank, one of the ten largest banks by assets in the State
of Oklahoma and one of the largest mortgage bank operations in the
United States, announced the appointment of Tiffany Sizemore as its Bank
Secrecy Act (BSA) Officer. In this role, Sizemore is responsible
for the development, implementation and enforcement of Gateway’s BSA
compliance program and coordination with state and federal regulators on
these matters.
“We are happy to welcome Tiffany join the team. She has a strong
knowledge of banking laws, regulations and operations relative to the
Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money laundering measures and related matters,”
said Scott Gesell, Chief Administrative Officer of Gateway. “Her strong
commitment to ethics and familiarity with regulatory and operational
activities make Tiffany a strong asset to the team. We look forward to
working with her.”
Before joining Gateway, Sizemore was Vice President of BSA and fraud
officer with another bank in the Tulsa, Okla. area, where she oversaw
the corporate-wide BSA program and conducted annual BSA training for
bank staff and the board of directors. She is a Certified Anti-Money
Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance
from Oklahoma State University.
“I am excited to join the Gateway team at such an exciting time of
transition,” said Sizemore. “Gateway strives to be an industry leader
and has experienced a long tradition of success. I look forward to
overseeing the bank’s compliance initiatives as Gateway continues to
grow and strive for excellence.”
Gateway First Bank is a newly formed financial institution, which
originated $6 billion in mortgage loans in 2018 and currently services
over $178 billion in residential mortgages. Since 2012, Gateway has been
regularly recognized for its achievements in customer service, growth,
performance and its culture as a top workplace. It has received 28
accolades including “50 Best Companies to Work for” by Mortgage
Executive Magazine, “Top Workplaces” by National Mortgage
Professional Magazine, “Top Mortgage Lenders” by Scotsman
Guide and “Top 100 Mortgage Companies” by Mortgage
Executive Magazine. Most recently, Gateway was listed as a
Contact Center of Excellence by Benchmark Portal and included in the
2018 Inc. 5000.
About Gateway First Bank
Gateway First Bank is one of the ten largest banks in Oklahoma and
offers a full suite of banking services. Founded in 2000 and
headquartered in Jenks, Okla., Gateway has over 1,200 employees in five
banking centers, over 160 mortgage centers nationwide and currently
services $17 billion in residential mortgages. For more information
about Gateway, visit www.GatewayLoan.com. Gateway
First Bank. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233).
