Gateway First Bank : Names Bank Secrecy Act Officer

Tiffany Sizemore joins team to strengthen bank’s compliance program

Gateway First Bank, one of the ten largest banks by assets in the State of Oklahoma and one of the largest mortgage bank operations in the United States, announced the appointment of Tiffany Sizemore as its Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) Officer. In this role, Sizemore is responsible for the development, implementation and enforcement of Gateway’s BSA compliance program and coordination with state and federal regulators on these matters.

“We are happy to welcome Tiffany join the team. She has a strong knowledge of banking laws, regulations and operations relative to the Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money laundering measures and related matters,” said Scott Gesell, Chief Administrative Officer of Gateway. “Her strong commitment to ethics and familiarity with regulatory and operational activities make Tiffany a strong asset to the team. We look forward to working with her.”

Before joining Gateway, Sizemore was Vice President of BSA and fraud officer with another bank in the Tulsa, Okla. area, where she oversaw the corporate-wide BSA program and conducted annual BSA training for bank staff and the board of directors. She is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Oklahoma State University.

“I am excited to join the Gateway team at such an exciting time of transition,” said Sizemore. “Gateway strives to be an industry leader and has experienced a long tradition of success. I look forward to overseeing the bank’s compliance initiatives as Gateway continues to grow and strive for excellence.”

Gateway First Bank is a newly formed financial institution, which originated $6 billion in mortgage loans in 2018 and currently services over $178 billion in residential mortgages. Since 2012, Gateway has been regularly recognized for its achievements in customer service, growth, performance and its culture as a top workplace. It has received 28 accolades including “50 Best Companies to Work for” by Mortgage Executive Magazine, “Top Workplaces” by National Mortgage Professional Magazine, “Top Mortgage Lenders” by Scotsman Guide and “Top 100 Mortgage Companies” by Mortgage Executive Magazine. Most recently, Gateway was listed as a Contact Center of Excellence by Benchmark Portal and included in the 2018 Inc. 5000.

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is one of the ten largest banks in Oklahoma and offers a full suite of banking services. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Jenks, Okla., Gateway has over 1,200 employees in five banking centers, over 160 mortgage centers nationwide and currently services $17 billion in residential mortgages. For more information about Gateway, visit www.GatewayLoan.com. Gateway First Bank. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005262/en/