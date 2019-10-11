Gateway First Bank : Names Peter Moenickheim as New Chief Risk Officer

Company hires industry professional to enhance risk management initiatives

Gateway First Bank, one of the largest banks in the State of Oklahoma and one of the largest mortgage bank operations in the United States, recently announced the appointment of Peter Moenickheim as its Chief Risk Officer.

In this role, Moenickheim will provide executive oversight to the company’s credit and risk management teams. His responsibilities will span all efforts in enterprise risk management, compliance and quantitative analytics.

“With more than 20 years of professional experience in the banking, consumer finance and payments industries, Peter will be a key component to our executive team and our growth,” said Stephen Curry, CEO of Gateway. “He will play a strong role in the company as we continue to look for new ways to enhance our risk management initiatives.”

Prior to working at Gateway, Moenickheim served as Chief Risk Officer for Ocwen Financial, a large mortgage servicer and originator, where he oversaw the redesign and development of the risk and compliance management framework. In addition, he has also worked with independent clients on first, second and third line of defense projects. Moenickheim remains active in the risk management industry serving as a member of the RMA’s Operational Risk Council and sitting on several advisory boards. He is an ABA Certified Enterprise Risk Professional (CERP) and a graduate of the ABA Compliance School.

Moenickheim’s relevant experience includes creating strategies to balance risk and reward, risk management operating model design and implementation, and oversight; as well as governance, risk and compliance (GRC) tools. He has led the re-engineering of multiple major risk management programs and targeted work addressing design, program implementation, reporting, policy and procedure development, control testing and monitoring, control inventories and remediation.

“I look forward to overseeing the bank’s risk management initiatives as Gateway continues a long tradition of success,” said Moenickheim. “The company is experiencing strong growth and momentum, and I’m excited to be a part of the very bright future of Gateway.”

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First is one of the largest banks in Oklahoma and offers a full suite of banking services. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Jenks, Okla., Gateway First has over 1,200 employees in five banking centers, over 160 mortgage centers nationwide and currently services $17 billion in residential mortgages. For more information about Gateway First, visit https://www.gatewayfirst.com/. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233)

