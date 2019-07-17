Gateway First Bank : Renews Partnership, on Track to Surpass Last Year's Donations to Folds of Honor

Company continues mission to give back to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members

Gateway First Bank, one of the ten largest banks by assets in the State of Oklahoma and one of the largest mortgage bank operations in the United States, announced it renewed its annual partnership with Folds of Honor. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has carried forth its mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.

Beginning in May of 2017, Gateway announced that for every mortgage loan closed through its mortgage centers nationwide, it would donate $5 to Folds of Honor. Gateway extended its partnership with the non-profit organization in May of 2019 for an additional 12 months whereby the company continues its pledge to support the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Gateway is already on track to surpass its total donation of $76,635 in 2018, having donated over $44,000 to in the first half of 2019.

Gateway and Folds of Honor co-host a local, monthly event where a Folds of Honor recipient shares how the donations have helped them lessen the financial stress of their educational expenses. During these events, the participating Gateway mortgage center presents the monthly donation to Folds of Honor.

“At Gateway, we strive to make a difference in the communities we serve and believe strongly in supporting our country’s military families who have made great sacrifices to protect the freedoms we enjoy today,” said Stephen Curry, CEO of Gateway. “Every time a new homeowner closes a loan, we make a donation to Folds of Honor, and thanks to our team members’ hard work, we expect to exceed our prior year’s donation to Folds of Honor. We look forward to another year of growth and giving back to our military.”

Gateway First Bank maintains a strong presence in the Oklahoma communities it serves, including a dedicated community reinvestment effort facilitated through its “Gateway Gives Back” program. This program pledges to invest $275 million over a five-year period and focuses a significant portion of its resources towards minority communities, low- to moderate-income communities and non-profit organizations that support community development.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled in combat while serving in the United States armed forces. Founded in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded more than 16,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, including more than 3,509 in 2017. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit www.foldsofhonor.org.

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is one of the ten largest banks in Oklahoma and offers a full suite of banking services. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Jenks, Okla., Gateway has over 1,200 employees in five banking centers, over 160 mortgage centers nationwide and currently services $17 billion in residential mortgages. For more information about Gateway, visit www.GatewayLoan.com. Gateway First Bank. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233).

