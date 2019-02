Company hires 27-year financial services professional

Gateway Mortgage Group, a full-service mortgage company licensed in 40 states and the District of Columbia, announced Christopher Treece as Chief Financial Officer. Treece will oversee all aspects of the company’s finance and accounting functions including financial reporting, accounting operations, funding, deposit operations, and asset liability management.

“Christopher brings a wealth of proven experience and expertise in the financial services industry to Gateway, making him a great asset to our team,” said Stephen Curry, CEO of Gateway. “As our company begins to evolve into a full-service bank, Christopher brings critical insights which will enhance strategies, improve execution and drive efficiencies. This is good for our investors, customers, team members, and all other stakeholders.”

Treece joins Gateway with substantial industry experience, having worked in both public accounting and for bank holding companies. Previously, he was the Chief Financial Officer for Guaranty Bancorp in Denver, Colo. which was sold to Independent Bank Group in 2018. As a member of a small management team, Treece helped double the size of the bank while improving the operating metrics to be among the top quartile within the bank’s peer group. His career started as a public accountant where he spent 13 years serving financial institutions of all kinds. Treece graduated from Truman State University with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“Gateway is an amazing company, and I’m thrilled to join a powerhouse executive team,” said Treece. “The ongoing success of the company provides a ton of momentum and the path for opportunity is significant. Gateway is full of driven professionals who live out the company’s core values, and I am eager to help the company reach more customers with modern financial solutions.”

Gateway experienced record growth in 2018, funding more than 29,000 units for a total of $6.1 billion in mortgage loans, up ten percent from 2017. While many of the nations were announcing layoffs in 2018, Gateway opened a total of 40 new branches in 22 states and added over 341 team members. Ending the year strong and entering 2019 with momentum, the company continues to focus on gaining market share and remains in the top tier of mortgage origination and servicing providers.

About Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC.

Gateway is one of the largest privately held mortgage origination and servicing companies in the United States. Established in 2000 and headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, the company employs more than 1,100 team members in over 160 offices nationwide and currently services $18 billion in residential mortgages. For more information about Gateway, visit www.GatewayLoan.com. Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC (NMLS 7233).

