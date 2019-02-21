Gateway Mortgage Group : Elevates Industry Veteran Scott Henley

Scott Henley promoted to chief production officer

Gateway Mortgage Group, a full-service mortgage company licensed in 40 states and the District of Columbia, announced today Scott Henley will become the company’s Chief Production Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing all strategic initiatives that drive mortgage volume across the organization. Henley will lead the sales and operations functions for both retail and correspondent lending.

“Scott has worked in the mortgage industry for over 25 years and has a substantial amount of experience in correspondent and retail lending,” said Stephen Curry, CEO of Gateway. “He developed and launched Gateway’s correspondent lending division, which has been a huge success. We are fortunate to have Scott at Gateway and he will continue to be a valued asset to our executive leadership team.”

Prior to joining Gateway, Henley was an effective leader in Bank of America’s Correspondent Lending Division. He was responsible for business development and driving revenue within BofA’s correspondent clients consisting of banks, credit unions and independent mortgage bankers. Scott attended Texas A&M University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

“Gateway has a long tradition of success and industry leadership,” said Henley. “Our origination teams, both in retail and correspondent lending, are some of the best the industry has to offer. I am eager to work closely with our sales leaders as we maintain a keen eye on smart, strategic growth in all of the markets we serve. The future is bright at Gateway, and it is an exciting time for us.”

Gateway Mortgage Group has been recognized twenty-six times as an industry leader including eight times by Inc. Magazine as one of the country’s fastest-growing privately held companies and its company culture has been awarded Top Workplace credentials a total of twelve times by Mortgage Executive Magazine, National Mortgage Professional Magazine, and The Oklahoman.

The company recently announced it has received conditional approval from the FDIC to merge with Farmers Exchange Bank, based in Cherokee, Okla.

About Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC.

Gateway is one of the largest privately held mortgage origination and servicing companies in the United States. Established in 2000 and headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, the company employs more than 1,200 team members in over 160 offices nationwide and currently services $17 billion in residential mortgages. For more information about Gateway, visit www.GatewayLoan.com. Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC (NMLS 7233).

