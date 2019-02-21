Gateway Mortgage Group : Elevates Industry Veteran Scott Henley

Gateway Mortgage Group, a full-service mortgage company licensed in 40
states and the District of Columbia, announced today Scott Henley will
become the company’s Chief Production Officer. In this role, he will be
responsible for overseeing all strategic initiatives that drive mortgage
volume across the organization. Henley will lead the sales and
operations functions for both retail and correspondent lending.
“Scott has worked in the mortgage industry for over 25 years and has a
substantial amount of experience in correspondent and retail lending,”
said Stephen Curry, CEO of Gateway. “He developed and launched Gateway’s
correspondent lending division, which has been a huge success. We are
fortunate to have Scott at Gateway and he will continue to be a valued
asset to our executive leadership team.”
Prior to joining Gateway, Henley was an effective leader in Bank of
America’s Correspondent Lending Division. He was responsible for
business development and driving revenue within BofA’s correspondent
clients consisting of banks, credit unions and independent mortgage
bankers. Scott attended Texas A&M University where he earned a Bachelor
of Science in Economics.
“Gateway has a long tradition of success and industry leadership,” said
Henley. “Our origination teams, both in retail and correspondent
lending, are some of the best the industry has to offer. I am eager to
work closely with our sales leaders as we maintain a keen eye on smart,
strategic growth in all of the markets we serve. The future is bright at
Gateway, and it is an exciting time for us.”
Gateway Mortgage Group has been recognized twenty-six times as an
industry leader including eight times by Inc. Magazine as one of
the country’s fastest-growing privately held companies and its
company culture has been awarded Top Workplace credentials a total of
twelve times by Mortgage Executive Magazine, National Mortgage
Professional Magazine, and The Oklahoman.
The company recently announced it has received conditional approval from
the FDIC to merge with Farmers Exchange Bank, based in Cherokee, Okla.
About Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC.
Gateway is one of the largest privately held mortgage origination and
servicing companies in the United States. Established in 2000 and
headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, the company employs more than 1,200
team members in over 160 offices nationwide and currently services $17
billion in residential mortgages. For more information about Gateway,
visit www.GatewayLoan.com.
Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC (NMLS 7233).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005612/en/