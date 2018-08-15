Gateway Mortgage Group Named to Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Gateway Mortgage Group, a full-service mortgage company founded by Kevin Stitt, announced it was among America’s 5000 fastest-growing privately-held companies as part of the 2018 Inc. 5000. This is this sixth consecutive year that Gateway has been named to the list and the eighth time in the company’s history. According to Inc. Magazine, only two percent of companies have made the list eight times.

The companies that make up the Inc. 5000 list total more than $206.1 billion in revenue, and 664,095 jobs were collectively generated by the companies on the list over the past three years. On average, companies included on the list saw a three-year growth of 538.2 percent.

“We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth time in our company’s history,” said Kevin Stitt, chairman of Gateway Mortgage Group. “Our continual inclusion on this list is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact on our communities through increasing homeownership opportunities. This has been a year of record achievement and exciting changes for Gateway, and this honor is a reminder we can attribute our success to our team members’ persistent focus on our core values.”

Since 2012, Gateway has been regularly recognized for its achievements as an industry leader and top employer with more than 15 accolades including “50 Best Companies to Work for” by Mortgage Executive Magazine, “Top Workplaces” by National Mortgage Professional Magazine, “Top Mortgage Lenders” by Scotsman Guide, and “Top 100 Mortgage Companies” by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

“The honor of being recognized by Inc. is a tribute to Gateway’s amazing team members and their commitment to quality,” said Stephen Curry, CEO at Gateway. “We are focused on innovative solutions and technology coupled with local expertise and customer-for-life service.”

Gateway is licensed in 41 states and the District of Columbia and now operates more than 160 retail branches across the country. The company’s annual loan volume is expected to exceed $7 billion in 2018, and its loan servicing portfolio is set to eclipse $20 billion. Gateway’s complete Inc. profile can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/gateway-mortgage-group.

About Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC.

Gateway, founded by Kevin Stitt, is one of the largest privately held mortgage origination and servicing companies in the United States. Established in 2000 and headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, the company employs more than 1,200 team members in over 160 offices nationwide and currently services $17 billion in residential mortgages. For more information about Gateway, visit www.GatewayLoan.com. Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC (NMLS 7233).

