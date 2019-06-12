Gateway Mortgage Group, a Division of Gateway First Bank, Earns Top Mortgage Lender Rankings

Rankings highlight the nation's top-producing mortgage companies

Gateway Mortgage Group, a division of Gateway First Bank, one of the ten largest banks by assets in the State of Oklahoma and one of the largest mortgage bank operations in the United States, finished 2018 ranked 22nd for overall volume in the Scotsman Guide’s Top Mortgage Lenders list for 2018.

In its seventh year, Scotsman Guide’s Top Mortgage Lenders list is the mortgage industry's most comprehensive, most intensely verified list of its kind. This year, Gateway placed 22nd for top overall volume and 7th for top correspondent volume. Both categories showed an increase from last year where Gateway placed 26th for overall volume and 8th for correspondent volume. The company’s volume was ranked and independently verified by professionals from leading mortgage companies across the country.

“We are delighted with the effectiveness of our strategy and pleased with our success in both overall and correspondent channels,” said Stephen Curry, CEO of Gateway. “Moving up the list from last year is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team members, and this year’s ranking confirms Gateway’s commitment to growth and to the core values that drive our success.”

In addition to its recent recognition from Scotsman Guide, Gateway has received several other accolades that endorse the company’s culture of growth, family and purpose. Most recently, Gateway received Hall of Fame status in the 2018 Inc. 5000. The company was named one of the “Top Workplaces” by National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Gateway has also been recognized six times as a “Top 100 Mortgage Company” by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

Gateway credits its success to its team members and manifests a solid culture that stands on purpose-driven values. The company maintains a committed focus on product development and provides the tools and products necessary to empower team members.

About Gateway First Bank

Headquartered in Jenks, Okla., Gateway First Bank is one of the largest banks in Oklahoma and one of the nation’s premier mortgage lenders. With over 1,200 employees across 165 banking and mortgage centers nationwide, Gateway offers local expertise and personalized service while leveraging market-leading technology to provide customers with a modern experience. It currently services $17 billion in residential mortgages and is regularly recognized for excellence. For more information about Gateway, visit www.GatewayFirst.com. Gateway First Bank. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005839/en/