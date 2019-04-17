Gateway Motorsports Park and World Wide Technology Announce Long-Term Venue Naming Rights Agreement

Gateway Motorsports Park and World Wide Technology (WWT), a
market-leading technology solution provider, today announced a long-term
naming rights commitment, renaming the motorsports facility “World Wide
Technology Raceway at Gateway.” The multi-faceted racing venue serves as
home to NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region, where
WWT was founded and is headquartered.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005822/en/
Convening at World Wide Technology (WWT) Global Headquarters in St. Louis, Mo., for the announcement of a long-term naming rights commitment, renaming the Gateway Motorsports Park facility “World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway,” are (left to right): Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., NASCAR Driver; David Steward II, CEO of Lion Forge; Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Track and Field Olympian; David Steward, Founder and Chairman of WWT; and Curtis Francois, CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. (Photo: Business Wire)
WWT also becomes the official technology partner of the track and will
use the venue to advance development programs for the company and its
community outreach initiatives.
“The support of WWT will help ensure that our track will compete for
North America’s most elite races and offer an innovative and
exhilarating fan experience for years to come,” said Curtis Francois,
CEO of Gateway Motorsports. “The relationship with WWT will help us
tremendously as we continue to grow World Wide Technology Raceway into
one of the premier racing facilities in the country,” said Francois.
“WWT Founder and Chairman David Steward and his family are among the
most respected corporate and civic leaders in our community. We are
thrilled to partner with their iconic brand and mission,” said Francois.
“Further, David Steward II and his company Lion Forge are actively
engaged in the sponsorship which speaks to the powerful future potential
of our alliance.”
The announcement was made during the 2019 Global Leadership Forum (GLF)
Summit taking place at WWT. Founded by David Steward in 2015, GLF
strives to connect the world’s leading STEAM organizations that are
engaging, educating, empowering, and transforming underserved
communities and building tomorrow’s workforce.
The track plans to utilize the many advanced assets and knowledge that
WWT and their partners are developing in an ever-evolving marketplace.
Whether it’s STEAM initiatives, technological enhancements for fan
experience, or community outreach and diversity, the raceway will serve
as a cutting-edge proving ground.
“WWT and the Steward family are blessed and honored to align ourselves
with the Francois family and the team at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Given our shared vision and values, we knew we had a perfect opportunity
to better serve the entire community. Under Curtis Francois’ tremendous
leadership, we look forward to creating a meaningful and lasting impact
for the region in the years ahead,” said David Steward.
“As our family has experienced firsthand, motorsport events are a great
way to bring a diverse array of people together throughout the region.
We are thankful and grateful for the opportunity to support the new
partnership and provide additional opportunities to the community,” said
David Steward II.
The new partnership furthers WWT’s tie to racing, as the company is the
official Technology and Analytics Partner of Richard Petty Motorsports
(RPM) and the primary sponsor of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team.
As part of the partnership, WWT provides data analytics consulting and
technology solutions to help improve team performance for Darrell
“Bubba” Wallace Jr. and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team.
As part of the partnership between the two St. Louis area organizations,
the track will feature WWT signage throughout the venue, web and social
communications channels and branding on all event promotions. Signage
changeover is currently underway and will continue to evolve throughout
the 2019 season.
About World Wide Technology
Founded in 1990, WWT is a technology solution provider with more than
$11 billion in annual revenue that provides digital strategy, innovative
technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private
organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about
delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St.
Louis, Missouri, WWT employs more than 5,000 people and is among the
world’s greatest companies to work for as ranked by Glassdoor and
Fortune. For more information about World Wide Technology, visit www.wwt.com.
Connect with WWT: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn
About Gateway Motorsports Park
Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing
in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St.
Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the
largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports
Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile
superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility
and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. Gateway Motorsports
Park was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year
Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St.
Louis Award from St. Louis Attractions Association.
Connect with Gateway: Twitter
| Instagram
| Facebook
| LinkedIn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005822/en/