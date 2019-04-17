Gateway Services Community Development District : Reported Feral Pigs along Gateway/SR82

There have been numerous reports of feral pigs seen in Gateway. Gateway Services CDD has hired a trapper to trap feral pigs in undisclosed areas. Due to safety concerns specific trap locations will not be publicized. Gateway Services has not had traps installed within any private community.

Within individual private communities the HOA may contact and hire a trapper to work within their community. There are several local wildlife trappers online or you can go to http://myfwc.com and find a list of trappers there.