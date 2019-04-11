Gather : Announces Investment from Enlightened Hospitality Investments, the Growth Equity Fund Affiliated with Union Square Hospitality Group

Gather, a leading events platform for the hospitality industry, announced today a strategic investment made by Enlightened Hospitality Investments LP (EHI), the growth equity fund affiliated with Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG). Founded by Danny Meyer (who also founded Shake Shack), USHG operates some of the country’s most beloved and acclaimed restaurants, including Gramercy Tavern and Union Square Cafe. This investment will enable Gather to continue scaling and expanding its products, empowering restaurants and venues to increase revenue, save time, and serve guests better.

Danny Meyer, Founder & CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group and Nick Miller, Co-founder & CEO of Gather.

Gather allows hospitality professionals to reach more event planners, streamline operations, and power long-term growth in an ever-evolving industry. Through an innovative platform and their 2018 acquisition of top venue marketplace EVENTup, they’ve helped the industry succeed in events and catering, increase consumer visibility, and place focus where it belongs: on the guest.

“Gather’s people-first culture, intuitive events platform, and top marketplace solution are streamlining the private dining and events process for all stakeholders, and we couldn’t be more excited to play a role in helping to fuel their growth as they fulfill this much-needed opportunity within our industry,” said Meyer. “We’ve always believed that the right technology is one that advances hospitality for employees and customers, and Gather is poised to do great things.”

EHI was formed to invest in leading companies that advance hospitality and technology. In addition to making the investment in Gather, EHI will be joining Gather’s board, and Union Square Hospitality Group will leverage Gather’s event management platform for its restaurants and other businesses.

"Restaurants are looking for more ways to grow their business in a competitive market with tightening margins," said Gather’s CEO, Nick Miller, "What drives the Gather team is the potential to bring innovation into the industry in a way that supports what people love about a great dining experience. Danny Meyer is an icon in this industry, and I can't think of a more exciting or visionary partner than USHG and EHI to help us take the next leap in our journey."

About Gather

Gather is at the forefront of bridging technology and hospitality, transforming the way events are booked, planned, managed and executed. Its event platform and first-of-its-kind marketplace help national brands, hospitality groups, and independent venues of all sizes increase exposure, streamline booking management, and power long-term growth. Since being founded in 2013, Gather has amassed a client roster of more than 5,000 venues nationwide and powered millions of events. To learn more, visit gatherhere.com.

About Enlightened Hospitality Investments

Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI) is a value-added strategic investor formed to leverage the brands, businesses and team of Union Square Hospitality Group to identify growth potential and investment opportunities in both internal and outside ventures. EHI partners with portfolio companies to provide strategic direction, operational experience, increased visibility and access to relationships, resulting in significant value creation for all stakeholders.

