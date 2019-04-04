Gather : and OpenTable Team Up to Make Event Planning Even Easier

Gather,
a leading events platform for the hospitality industry, today announced
it has partnered with OpenTable,
the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, to make
finding and booking an event a more seamless experience.
Through this partnership, Gather customers are able to promote their
event spaces to the hundreds of thousands of people visiting OpenTable
Private Dining pages each year. OpenTable diners seeking private dining
will now have more options to discover and book a space and enjoy a
seamless planning experience.
“No matter the occasion, or how big or small the party, OpenTable prides
itself on providing a diverse network of dining options,” said Susan
Lee, VP of Business Development at OpenTable. “This partnership furthers
our commitment to provide the most comprehensive platform for restaurant
reservations, now with even more options for users seeking the perfect
dining destination for private events or gatherings.”
The Gather Booking Network allows restaurants and venues to tap into a
larger audience by providing more ways to promote their businesses in
the top places where event planners and diners go to find and book
events. The partnership also streamlines the booking flow between the
diner and participating restaurants.
“At Gather, we’ve always been committed to helping our restaurants and
venues grow their events businesses,” said Nick Miller, co-founder and
CEO at Gather. “Through this exciting OpenTable partnership, we’re
helping customers attract and win more new business than ever.”
OpenTable expands the existing Gather Booking Network which includes
partners such as EVENTup, BizBash, and Wedding Spot, with more to be
announced in the coming months.
About Gather
Gather is at the forefront of bridging technology and hospitality,
transforming the way events are booked, planned, managed and executed.
Its event platform and first-of-its-kind marketplace help national
brands, hospitality groups, and independent venues of all sizes increase
exposure, streamline booking management, and power long-term growth.
Since being founded in 2013, Gather has amassed a client roster of more
than 5,000 venues nationwide and powered millions of events. To learn
more, visit gatherhere.com.
About OpenTable
OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's
leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than
50,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 120 million
diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect
table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to keep
guests coming back.
