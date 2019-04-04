Log in
Gather : and OpenTable Team Up to Make Event Planning Even Easier

04/04/2019 | 10:04am EDT

New partnership gives diners more options to book private event spaces

Gather, a leading events platform for the hospitality industry, today announced it has partnered with OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, to make finding and booking an event a more seamless experience.

Through this partnership, Gather customers are able to promote their event spaces to the hundreds of thousands of people visiting OpenTable Private Dining pages each year. OpenTable diners seeking private dining will now have more options to discover and book a space and enjoy a seamless planning experience.

“No matter the occasion, or how big or small the party, OpenTable prides itself on providing a diverse network of dining options,” said Susan Lee, VP of Business Development at OpenTable. “This partnership furthers our commitment to provide the most comprehensive platform for restaurant reservations, now with even more options for users seeking the perfect dining destination for private events or gatherings.”

The Gather Booking Network allows restaurants and venues to tap into a larger audience by providing more ways to promote their businesses in the top places where event planners and diners go to find and book events. The partnership also streamlines the booking flow between the diner and participating restaurants.

“At Gather, we’ve always been committed to helping our restaurants and venues grow their events businesses,” said Nick Miller, co-founder and CEO at Gather. “Through this exciting OpenTable partnership, we’re helping customers attract and win more new business than ever.”

OpenTable expands the existing Gather Booking Network which includes partners such as EVENTup, BizBash, and Wedding Spot, with more to be announced in the coming months.

About Gather

Gather is at the forefront of bridging technology and hospitality, transforming the way events are booked, planned, managed and executed. Its event platform and first-of-its-kind marketplace help national brands, hospitality groups, and independent venues of all sizes increase exposure, streamline booking management, and power long-term growth. Since being founded in 2013, Gather has amassed a client roster of more than 5,000 venues nationwide and powered millions of events. To learn more, visit gatherhere.com.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 50,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 120 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to keep guests coming back.


© Business Wire 2019
