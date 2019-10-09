Gava Talent Solutions : Announces New Hires in Salt Lake City

Gava Talent Solutions (www.gavatalentsolutions.com) – a global leader in professional staffing and consulting services –announced the expansion of its Utah operations with new hires in Salt Lake City.

The Team expansion is aimed at better servicing the growing regional Client base of Gava Talent Solutions (GTS), which offers Interim/Direct Hire, Executive Search and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in 150+ countries.

GTS’s latest hires include Pam Clawson and Danielle Helberg. Pam has over ten years in the recruitment space and has worked for several leading companies and professional staffing firms in Utah. She also works prolifically for non-profit and philanthropic causes. Danielle comes to GTS with over 10 years of Salt Lake based Accounting and Finance industry experience from one of the world’s leading global accounting and advisory firms. She is a certified CPA and managed the company’s full recruitment efforts in the Western US. Danielle has a unique combination of technical expertise and top tier recruiting.

The latest workforce increase reflects the phenomenal growth for GTS over the past year. In December 2018, the company expanded its office in Salt Lake City to a new, almost 5,000 square foot facility.

“The decision to expand our presence in Utah was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said Bill Armstrong, President of GTS. “The area is rich with talent and we are excited about doing our part to keep Utah’s booming economy growing.”

Recently GTS also expanded its India operations – doubling team size in Noida and opening a new location in Pune, a hub for technology companies.

GTS has also been shortlisted for “Creative Talent Management” by the SSON Impact Awards, the premier shared services awards worldwide. Stay connected to know how GTS does; winners are announced on November 19.

About Gava Talent Solutions

