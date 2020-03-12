Log in
Gayatri Raman Appointed Head of International Business for Clearwater Analytics

03/12/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Clearwater announced today that Gayatri Raman was appointed as Head of International Business. Gayatri will lead the UK, EMEA, and APAC business for Clearwater and will be based in Clearwater’s London office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005206/en/

Gayatri Raman was appointed Head of International Business for Clearwater Analytics (Photo: Business Wire)

Gayatri Raman was appointed Head of International Business for Clearwater Analytics (Photo: Business Wire)

Clearwater is the leading SaaS solution for data management, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting for investment managers, insurers, and corporates. With more than 90 clients in EMEA, Clearwater is gaining significant market traction in Europe.

“I am excited to welcome Gayatri to head the international business at Clearwater,” said CEO Sandeep Sahai. “Expanding in international markets is a key priority for us. Gayatri has the vision, leadership, and execution track record to lead Clearwater’s international expansion. I look forward to her playing a key role as part of the executive leadership team.”

Clearwater has ambitious international expansion plans. The Edinburgh site serves as the operations center for Europe; it currently has 100+ employees and is expanding rapidly. Clearwater’s operations and development center in Noida was opened in 2019 to support the company’s international expansion plans. Gayatri’s experience and leadership is crucial in further establishing and supporting these operations.

Gayatri was previously CEO of AIM Software, a Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe company that was acquired by SimCorp. As CEO, Gayatri led corporate strategy, expanded into new markets, drove growth, and launched a full SaaS offering. Gayatri has also held a number of leadership positions in the financial services industry with firms such as Capgemini and Headstrong in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the US.

“I am excited to be joining Clearwater at such a pivotal time. Clearwater has been transforming the investment operations landscape. We have an incredible team and an unmatched delivery track record. I am honored to be leading the company’s charter for international expansion and growth,” Gayatri said.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Clearwater helps thousands of organisations make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Clearwater offers a full complement of middle- and back-office solutions like trade confirm/affirm, client billing, composite management, client statements, and more.

Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $3.5 trillion in assets for clients that include Arch Capital, AXA Art Insurance, Catalina Holdings, Cisco, Convex Group, Facebook, FBD Insurance, Garmin, J.P. Morgan, London & Capital, Oracle, Starbucks, Spotify, Unum Group, and many others.

Since its founding in 2004, Clearwater has provided a cloud-native solution that helps investors make the most of their data. Investment professionals in more than 49 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting.

Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearwater-analytics/ | Twitter: @cwanalytics


© Business Wire 2020
