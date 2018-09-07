Gaylin : Change - Announcement Of Resignation Of Senior Vice President, Finance

The Board of Directors (the 'Board') of Gaylin Holdings Limited (the 'Company' together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')wishes to announce that Ms Yong Mew Peng Victoria, Senior Vice President, Finance of the Company, has tendered her resignation and her last day of employment with the Company is 7 September 2018.

The Board wishes to take this opportunity to thank Ms Yong Mew Peng Victoria for her valuable contribution to the Group during her term of office as Senior Vice President, Finance.

The Company will search for a suitable replacement and will announce the appointment via SGXNET in due course.