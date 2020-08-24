Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases in general population, declares lockdown

GAZA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gaza reported its first cases of
COVID-19 in the general population on Monday, as authorities
confirmed four infections in a refugee camp and security forces
declared a full lockdown for 48 hours.
The cases were from a single family in central Gaza, a
government spokesman said, amid concern over the territory's
potentially disastrous combination of poverty, densely populated
refugee camps and limited hospital capacity.
"A full curfew will be imposed starting tonight and in all
of the Gaza Strip," said Salama Marouf, chairman of the
government's media office.
As rumours spread, people raced to supermarkets to stock up
on food and hygiene supplies. Police vehicles toured the streets
using loudspeakers to urge Gazans to abide by the curfew.
Gaza's health ministry said the cases were uncovered after a
woman traveled to the West Bank, where she tested positive. A
health ministry spokesman urged everyone who might have visited
a supermarket outside a hospital in central Gaza to quarantine
themselves and report to medics immediately.
Until Monday the 360 square-kilometre coastal strip, home to
2 million Palestinians, had reported no infections outside
quarantine centres.
Arrivals had to spend 21 days in the centres on orders from
Hamas, the armed Islamist group that has controlled Gaza for
over a decade.
The 40-km-long area is flanked by Israel to the north and
east and Egypt to the south. Both countries have imposed
restrictions on movement, citing security concerns over Hamas,
which is considered a terrorist organisation by Israel and the
United States.
As a result most Gazans have had little access to the
outside world for years due to the blockade, which many compared
to a permanent lockdown.
"Having this happen on top of the existing health system
challenges is a matter of concern for us," said Dr Ayadil
Saparbekov, head of the World Health Organization’s local Health
Emergencies Team.
"We have been beefing up our support before this event by
providing medical equipment and personal protective equipment as
well as laboratory testing equipment," he said.
(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza and Ari Rabinovitch in
Jerusalem
Writing by Stephen Farrell
Editing by Matthew Lewis)