Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gazal : Implementation of scheme of arrangement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 03:14am EDT

ASX and Media Release - 31 May 2019

Implementation of Scheme of Arrangement

Gazal Corporation Limited ("Gazal") is pleased to announce that the scheme of arrangement announced to the ASX on 21 February 2019 ("Scheme") has been implemented today.

Sunshine B Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of PVH Corp., now holds all of the shares in Gazal.

The cash consideration of A$6.00 per share held as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 24 May 2019 will be despatched today.

Gazal will now apply to be removed from the official list of ASX.

As a result of the implementation of the Scheme, Gazal non-executive directors Bruce Klatsky, Graham Paton and Craig Kimberley have retired and Emanuel Chirico and Michael Shaffer have been appointed as new directors.

For further information please contact the Company Secretary, Peter Wood on 02 9316 2800.

Disclaimer

Gazal Corporation Limited published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 07:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:39aAIRASIA BERHAD : connects the Philippines to Kaohsiung, Taiwan
PU
03:39aBWX TECHNOLOGIES : Sd
PU
03:37aFiber Reinforced Concrete(FRC)- Contributing to sustainable building practices while the market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2019-2025)
GL
03:36aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA CEO Manley sold shares for $3.5 million this week to cover personal expense
RE
03:36aALLIANZ : in two deals set to make it second biggest insurer in UK
RE
03:35aVW, Fiat hit as European shares slump on Trump's Mexico tariffs
RE
03:35aMETALCORP S A : Group successfully increases 7% bond 2017/2022 by the maximum volume of EUR 40 million
EQ
03:34aGOLDMAN SACHS : KKR hires former Australian Prime Minister Turnbull as global senior advisor
RE
03:34aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Notice Regarding Pricing of Hybrid Bonds to Repay Senior Short Term Loan (Offering of Subordinated Bonds)
PU
03:34aLABORATORIO REIG JOFRE : 2019 05 31 - Reig Jofre informs on the bonus-shares capital increase and the new shares to be issued (PDF)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : HARD FOR XI, TRUMP TO MAKE PROGRESS ON TRADE: former China central bank chief
3Oil drops 1%, set for biggest monthly fall since November as trade wars spreads
4TESLA : TESLA : promotes lower priced China-made Model 3 in sales push
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About