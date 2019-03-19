|
Gazal : Preliminary Final Report
03/19/2019 | 12:05am EDT
Gazal Corporation Limited Preliminary Final Report ended 2 February 2019
Appendix 4E
Preliminary Final Report
Name of entity
GAZAL CORPORATION LIMITED
|
ABN
|
57 004 623 474
|
Results for announcement to the market
|
Revenue from continuing operations
|
$'000
|
Profit before income tax from continuing operations before
|
impairment of investment
|
$'000
|
Profit from ordinary activities after tax
|
attributable to members- continuing operations
|
$'000
|
(Loss)/profit after tax from discontinuing operations
|
$'000
|
Net profit for the period attributable to members
|
$'000
|
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations
|
cents
|
Dividend (fully franked) for the financial period end (1)
|
$'000
|
Interim franked dividend
|
$'000
|
Dividend (fully franked) (1)
|
cents
12 months ended 2 February 2019
CONSOLIDATED
|
12 months ended
7 months ended
2 Feb 19
3 Feb 18
|
Comparison 12 months to 7 months (1)
|
22,502 12,741
15,691 8,829
15,625 5,430
(671) 5,938
14,954 11,368
33.7 9.6
7,590 3,884
4,467 3,549
17.0 8.0
|
Up 76.6%
Up 77.7%
Up 187.8%Down
-111.3%
Up
31.5%
(1) On 21 February 2019, Gazal announced that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement ("SIA") with
Sunshine B Pty Ltd ("PVH Bidco"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. ("PVH"), pursuant to which PVH Bidco proposes to acquire by way of a scheme of arrangement all of the Gazal shares PVH does not already own for A$6.00 cash per share. If the scheme of arrangement becomes effective Gazal expects to pay a dividend of approximately A$0.17 per share on or before implementation of the scheme of arrangement.
As a result of the change in financial year, the results for the 12 months ended 2 February 2019 are not comparable to the results for the 7 months ended 3 February 2018.
|
Dividends per security
|
Amount per security
|
Franked amount per security
|
Current period - 12 months 4 February 2018 to 2 February 2019
|
Dividend (subject to scheme of arrangement becoming effective) (1)
|
17.0 ¢
|
17.0 ¢
|
Interim dividend
|
10.0 ¢
|
10.0 ¢
|
Total
|
27.0 ¢
|
27.0 ¢
|
Previous period - 7 months 1 July 2017 to 3 February 2018
|
Final dividend
|
8.0 ¢
|
8.0 ¢
|
Interim dividend
|
8.0 ¢
|
8.0 ¢
|
Total
|
16.0 ¢
|
16.0 ¢
Refer to Page 25 for a brief explanation for any of the figures reported above.
Appendix 4E
Preliminary Final Report
Name of entity
GAZAL CORPORATION LIMITED
|
ABN
|
57 004 623 474
|
2 February 2019
|
Contents
|
Page
|
Income Statement
|
2
|
Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
3
|
Statement of Financial Position
|
4
|
Statement of Cash Flows
|
5
|
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
6
|
Notes to the Preliminary Final Report
|
7
|
Commentary on Results
|
25
|
Compliance Statement
|
27
|
Annual General Meeting
|
27
Financial year ended
Income Statement
For the 12 months ended 2 February 2019
Consolidated
|
12 months ended
|
7 months ended
|
2 February 2019
|
3 February 2018
|
Notes
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
Fee revenues
|
6
|
22,499
|
12,739
|
Other revenues
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
Total revenues
|
22,502
|
12,741
|
Administration expenses
|
6
|
(19,499)
|
(10,333)
|
Finance costs
|
6
|
(914)
|
(520)
|
Share of profit of joint venture
|
3
|
13,602
|
6,941
|
Profit before income tax from continuing operations before
|
impairment of investment
|
15,691
|
8,829
|
Impairment of investment
|
-
|
(3,121)
|
Profit before income tax from continuing operations
|
15,691
|
5,708
|
Income tax benefit /(expense)
|
7
|
(66)
|
(278)
|
Profit after tax from continuing operations
|
15,625
|
5,430
|
Discontinued operations
|
(Loss)/profit after tax from discontinuing operations
|
4
|
(671)
|
5,938
|
Net profit for the period
|
14,954
|
11,368
|
Profit for the period is attributable to: Owners of the parent
|
14,954
|
11,368
|
Earnings per share (cents per share)
|
Basic for profit for the period
|
8
|
32.3
|
20.0
|
Basic for profit from continuing operations
|
8
|
33.7
|
9.6
|
Diluted for profit for the period
|
8
|
31.8
|
20.0
|
Diluted for profit from continuing operations
|
8
|
33.2
|
9.6
The Income Statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes, which form an integral part of the preliminary final report.
Statement of Comprehensive Income For the 12 months ended 2 February 2019
Consolidated
|
12 months ended
|
7 months ended
|
2 February 2019
|
3 February 2018
|
Notes
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
Profit after tax for the period
|
14,954
|
11,368
|
Other comprehensive income
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
|
Cash flow hedges:
|
Transferred to income statement
|
-
|
1,575
|
Income tax on items of other comprehensive income
|
-
|
(473)
|
Other comprehensive income from joint venture
|
3
|
1,390
|
(300)
|
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|
10
|
(169)
|
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or
|
loss
|
Fair value revaluation of land and buildings
|
24,243
|
4,732
|
Income tax on items of other comprehensive income
|
(7,193)
|
(1,420)
|
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
|
18,450
|
3,945
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
33,404
|
15,313
|
Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to:
|
Owners of the parent
|
33,404
|
15,313
The Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes, which form an integral part of the preliminary final report.
Statement of Financial Position As at 2 February 2019
|
As at
|
2 February 2019
|
3 February 2018
|
Notes
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
12
|
3,073
|
1,514
|
Trade and other receivables
|
2,119
|
2,658
|
Other current assets
|
1,052
|
4,436
|
Total current assets
|
6,244
|
8,608
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
85,166
|
61,859
|
Intangible assets
|
2,098
|
1,812
|
Investment in joint venture
|
3
|
71,272
|
65,006
|
Total non-current assets
|
158,536
|
128,677
|
Total assets
|
164,780
|
137,285
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade and other payables
|
3,275
|
5,305
|
Income tax payable
|
419
|
2,095
|
Provisions
|
2,311
|
2,258
|
Total current liabilities
|
6,005
|
9,658
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Other Payables
|
-
|
135
|
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|
28,000
|
20,000
|
Provisions
|
173
|
146
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
20,750
|
13,987
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
48,923
|
34,268
|
Total liabilities
|
54,928
|
43,926
|
Net assets
|
109,852
|
93,359
|
Equity
|
Contributed equity
|
43,423
|
53,138
|
Reserves
|
55,807
|
36,431
|
Retained earnings
|
10,622
|
3,790
|
Total Equity
|
109,852
|
93,359
Consolidated As at
The Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes, which form an integral part of the preliminary final report.
Disclaimer
Gazal Corporation Limited published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 04:04:04 UTC
|
|