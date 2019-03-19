Gazal : Preliminary Final Report

Gazal Corporation Limited Preliminary Final Report ended 2 February 2019

GAZAL CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN 57 004 623 474 Results for announcement to the market Revenue from continuing operations $'000 Profit before income tax from continuing operations before impairment of investment $'000 Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members- continuing operations $'000 (Loss)/profit after tax from discontinuing operations $'000 Net profit for the period attributable to members $'000 Basic earnings per share from continuing operations cents Dividend (fully franked) for the financial period end (1) $'000 Interim franked dividend $'000 Dividend (fully franked) (1) cents

12 months ended 2 February 2019

CONSOLIDATED

12 months ended 7 months ended 2 Feb 19 3 Feb 18 Comparison 12 months to 7 months (1) 22,502 12,741 15,691 8,829 15,625 5,430 (671) 5,938 14,954 11,368 33.7 9.6 7,590 3,884 4,467 3,549 17.0 8.0 Up 76.6% Up 77.7% Up 187.8%Down -111.3% Up 31.5%

(1) On 21 February 2019, Gazal announced that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement ("SIA") with

Sunshine B Pty Ltd ("PVH Bidco"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. ("PVH"), pursuant to which PVH Bidco proposes to acquire by way of a scheme of arrangement all of the Gazal shares PVH does not already own for A$6.00 cash per share. If the scheme of arrangement becomes effective Gazal expects to pay a dividend of approximately A$0.17 per share on or before implementation of the scheme of arrangement.

As a result of the change in financial year, the results for the 12 months ended 2 February 2019 are not comparable to the results for the 7 months ended 3 February 2018.

Dividends per security Amount per security Franked amount per security Current period - 12 months 4 February 2018 to 2 February 2019 Dividend (subject to scheme of arrangement becoming effective) (1) 17.0 ¢ 17.0 ¢ Interim dividend 10.0 ¢ 10.0 ¢ Total 27.0 ¢ 27.0 ¢ Previous period - 7 months 1 July 2017 to 3 February 2018 Final dividend 8.0 ¢ 8.0 ¢ Interim dividend 8.0 ¢ 8.0 ¢ Total 16.0 ¢ 16.0 ¢

Refer to Page 25 for a brief explanation for any of the figures reported above.

GAZAL CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN 57 004 623 474 2 February 2019 Contents Page Income Statement 2 Statement of Comprehensive Income 3 Statement of Financial Position 4 Statement of Cash Flows 5 Statement of Changes in Equity 6 Notes to the Preliminary Final Report 7 Commentary on Results 25 Compliance Statement 27 Annual General Meeting 27 Financial year ended

Income Statement

For the 12 months ended 2 February 2019

Consolidated

12 months ended 7 months ended 2 February 2019 3 February 2018 Notes $'000 $'000 Fee revenues 6 22,499 12,739 Other revenues 6 3 2 Total revenues 22,502 12,741 Administration expenses 6 (19,499) (10,333) Finance costs 6 (914) (520) Share of profit of joint venture 3 13,602 6,941 Profit before income tax from continuing operations before impairment of investment 15,691 8,829 Impairment of investment - (3,121) Profit before income tax from continuing operations 15,691 5,708 Income tax benefit /(expense) 7 (66) (278) Profit after tax from continuing operations 15,625 5,430 Discontinued operations (Loss)/profit after tax from discontinuing operations 4 (671) 5,938 Net profit for the period 14,954 11,368 Profit for the period is attributable to: Owners of the parent 14,954 11,368 Earnings per share (cents per share) Basic for profit for the period 8 32.3 20.0 Basic for profit from continuing operations 8 33.7 9.6 Diluted for profit for the period 8 31.8 20.0 Diluted for profit from continuing operations 8 33.2 9.6

Statement of Comprehensive Income For the 12 months ended 2 February 2019

Consolidated

12 months ended 7 months ended 2 February 2019 3 February 2018 Notes $'000 $'000 Profit after tax for the period 14,954 11,368 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Cash flow hedges: Transferred to income statement - 1,575 Income tax on items of other comprehensive income - (473) Other comprehensive income from joint venture 3 1,390 (300) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 10 (169) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Fair value revaluation of land and buildings 24,243 4,732 Income tax on items of other comprehensive income (7,193) (1,420) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 18,450 3,945 Total comprehensive income for the period 33,404 15,313 Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to: Owners of the parent 33,404 15,313

Statement of Financial Position As at 2 February 2019

As at 2 February 2019 3 February 2018 Notes $'000 $'000 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 12 3,073 1,514 Trade and other receivables 2,119 2,658 Other current assets 1,052 4,436 Total current assets 6,244 8,608 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 85,166 61,859 Intangible assets 2,098 1,812 Investment in joint venture 3 71,272 65,006 Total non-current assets 158,536 128,677 Total assets 164,780 137,285 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 3,275 5,305 Income tax payable 419 2,095 Provisions 2,311 2,258 Total current liabilities 6,005 9,658 Non-current liabilities Other Payables - 135 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 28,000 20,000 Provisions 173 146 Deferred tax liabilities 20,750 13,987 Total non-current liabilities 48,923 34,268 Total liabilities 54,928 43,926 Net assets 109,852 93,359 Equity Contributed equity 43,423 53,138 Reserves 55,807 36,431 Retained earnings 10,622 3,790 Total Equity 109,852 93,359 Consolidated As at

