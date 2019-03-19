Log in
Gazal : Preliminary Final Report

03/19/2019 | 12:05am EDT

Gazal Corporation Limited Preliminary Final Report ended 2 February 2019

Appendix 4E

Preliminary Final Report

Name of entity

GAZAL CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN

57 004 623 474

Results for announcement to the market

Revenue from continuing operations

$'000

Profit before income tax from continuing operations before

impairment of investment

$'000

Profit from ordinary activities after tax

attributable to members- continuing operations

$'000

(Loss)/profit after tax from discontinuing operations

$'000

Net profit for the period attributable to members

$'000

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations

cents

Dividend (fully franked) for the financial period end (1)

$'000

Interim franked dividend

$'000

Dividend (fully franked) (1)

cents

12 months ended 2 February 2019

CONSOLIDATED

12 months ended

7 months ended

2 Feb 19

3 Feb 18

Comparison 12 months to 7 months (1)

22,502 12,741

15,691 8,829

15,625 5,430

(671) 5,938

14,954 11,368

33.7 9.6

7,590 3,884

4,467 3,549

17.0 8.0

Up 76.6%

Up 77.7%

Up 187.8%Down

-111.3%

Up

31.5%

(1) On 21 February 2019, Gazal announced that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement ("SIA") with

Sunshine B Pty Ltd ("PVH Bidco"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. ("PVH"), pursuant to which PVH Bidco proposes to acquire by way of a scheme of arrangement all of the Gazal shares PVH does not already own for A$6.00 cash per share. If the scheme of arrangement becomes effective Gazal expects to pay a dividend of approximately A$0.17 per share on or before implementation of the scheme of arrangement.

As a result of the change in financial year, the results for the 12 months ended 2 February 2019 are not comparable to the results for the 7 months ended 3 February 2018.

Dividends per security

Amount per security

Franked amount per security

Current period - 12 months 4 February 2018 to 2 February 2019

Dividend (subject to scheme of arrangement becoming effective) (1)

17.0 ¢

17.0 ¢

Interim dividend

10.0 ¢

10.0 ¢

Total

27.0 ¢

27.0 ¢

Previous period - 7 months 1 July 2017 to 3 February 2018

Final dividend

8.0 ¢

8.0 ¢

Interim dividend

8.0 ¢

8.0 ¢

Total

16.0 ¢

16.0 ¢

Refer to Page 25 for a brief explanation for any of the figures reported above.

2 February 2019

Contents

Page

Income Statement

2

Statement of Comprehensive Income

3

Statement of Financial Position

4

Statement of Cash Flows

5

Statement of Changes in Equity

6

Notes to the Preliminary Final Report

7

Commentary on Results

25

Compliance Statement

27

Annual General Meeting

27

Financial year ended

Income Statement

For the 12 months ended 2 February 2019

Consolidated

12 months ended

7 months ended

2 February 2019

3 February 2018

Notes

$'000

$'000

Fee revenues

6

22,499

12,739

Other revenues

6

3

2

Total revenues

22,502

12,741

Administration expenses

6

(19,499)

(10,333)

Finance costs

6

(914)

(520)

Share of profit of joint venture

3

13,602

6,941

Profit before income tax from continuing operations before

impairment of investment

15,691

8,829

Impairment of investment

-

(3,121)

Profit before income tax from continuing operations

15,691

5,708

Income tax benefit /(expense)

7

(66)

(278)

Profit after tax from continuing operations

15,625

5,430

Discontinued operations

(Loss)/profit after tax from discontinuing operations

4

(671)

5,938

Net profit for the period

14,954

11,368

Profit for the period is attributable to: Owners of the parent

14,954

11,368

Earnings per share (cents per share)

Basic for profit for the period

8

32.3

20.0

Basic for profit from continuing operations

8

33.7

9.6

Diluted for profit for the period

8

31.8

20.0

Diluted for profit from continuing operations

8

33.2

9.6

The Income Statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes, which form an integral part of the preliminary final report.

Statement of Comprehensive Income For the 12 months ended 2 February 2019

Consolidated

12 months ended

7 months ended

2 February 2019

3 February 2018

Notes

$'000

$'000

Profit after tax for the period

14,954

11,368

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Cash flow hedges:

Transferred to income statement

-

1,575

Income tax on items of other comprehensive income

-

(473)

Other comprehensive income from joint venture

3

1,390

(300)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

10

(169)

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or

loss

Fair value revaluation of land and buildings

24,243

4,732

Income tax on items of other comprehensive income

(7,193)

(1,420)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

18,450

3,945

Total comprehensive income for the period

33,404

15,313

Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to:

Owners of the parent

33,404

15,313

The Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes, which form an integral part of the preliminary final report.

Statement of Financial Position As at 2 February 2019

As at

2 February 2019

3 February 2018

Notes

$'000

$'000

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

12

3,073

1,514

Trade and other receivables

2,119

2,658

Other current assets

1,052

4,436

Total current assets

6,244

8,608

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

85,166

61,859

Intangible assets

2,098

1,812

Investment in joint venture

3

71,272

65,006

Total non-current assets

158,536

128,677

Total assets

164,780

137,285

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

3,275

5,305

Income tax payable

419

2,095

Provisions

2,311

2,258

Total current liabilities

6,005

9,658

Non-current liabilities

Other Payables

-

135

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

28,000

20,000

Provisions

173

146

Deferred tax liabilities

20,750

13,987

Total non-current liabilities

48,923

34,268

Total liabilities

54,928

43,926

Net assets

109,852

93,359

Equity

Contributed equity

43,423

53,138

Reserves

55,807

36,431

Retained earnings

10,622

3,790

Total Equity

109,852

93,359

Consolidated As at

The Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes, which form an integral part of the preliminary final report.

