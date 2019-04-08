ASX and Media Release - 8 April 2019

Gazal Scheme Booklet registered with ASIC

Gazal Corporation Limited ("Gazal") is pleased to announce that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") has registered the Scheme Booklet in relation to the proposed acquisition by Sunshine B Pty Ltd ("PVH Bidco"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. ("PVH"), of all of the Gazal shares PVH or its related bodies corporate do not already own by way of a scheme of arrangement ("Scheme"). This follows issuance of orders by the Federal Court of Australia ("Court") earlier today approving the despatch of the Scheme Booklet to Gazal shareholders and the convening of meetings of Gazal shareholders to consider and vote on the scheme ("Scheme Meetings").

The Scheme is subject to the approval of Gazal shareholders at the Scheme Meetings and the Court as well as certain other conditions (details of which are set out in the Scheme Booklet).

The Independent Expert appointed by the board of directors of Gazal ("Board") in relation to the Scheme, Deloitte Corporate Finance Pty Ltd, has concluded that the Scheme is fair and reasonable to, and in the best interests of, Gazal shareholders.

The Board continues to unanimously recommend that Gazal shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a superior proposal and the Independent Expert continuing to continuing to conclude that the Scheme is in the best interests of Gazal shareholders. Subject to those same qualifications, each director of Gazal intends to vote all Gazal shares held or controlled by them in favour of the Scheme.

Despatch of Scheme Booklet

A copy of the Scheme Booklet, which includes the notices of Scheme Meetings and the Independent

Expert's Report, is attached to this announcement. It will be despatched to Gazal shareholders on or

about Friday, 12 April 2019.

Scheme Meetings

The Scheme Meetings will be held on Tuesday, 14 May 2019 at the EY Centre, Level 34, 200 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000. The Key Management Scheme Meeting will commence at 1.00pm (Sydney time) and the General Gazal Scheme Meeting will commence at 1.15pm (Sydney time). Further information is contained in the Scheme Booklet.

All Gazal shareholders are encouraged to vote either by attending the relevant Scheme Meeting in person or by appointing a proxy, attorney or body corporate representative to attend the relevant Scheme Meeting and vote on your behalf. Details on how to vote at the relevant Scheme Meeting are included in the Scheme Booklet.