|
Gazal : Scheme Booklet
04/08/2019 | 04:08am EDT
ASX and Media Release - 8 April 2019
Gazal Scheme Booklet registered with ASIC
Gazal Corporation Limited ("Gazal") is pleased to announce that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") has registered the Scheme Booklet in relation to the proposed acquisition by Sunshine B Pty Ltd ("PVH Bidco"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. ("PVH"), of all of the Gazal shares PVH or its related bodies corporate do not already own by way of a scheme of arrangement ("Scheme"). This follows issuance of orders by the Federal Court of Australia ("Court") earlier today approving the despatch of the Scheme Booklet to Gazal shareholders and the convening of meetings of Gazal shareholders to consider and vote on the scheme ("Scheme Meetings").
The Scheme is subject to the approval of Gazal shareholders at the Scheme Meetings and the Court as well as certain other conditions (details of which are set out in the Scheme Booklet).
The Independent Expert appointed by the board of directors of Gazal ("Board") in relation to the Scheme, Deloitte Corporate Finance Pty Ltd, has concluded that the Scheme is fair and reasonable to, and in the best interests of, Gazal shareholders.
The Board continues to unanimously recommend that Gazal shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a superior proposal and the Independent Expert continuing to continuing to conclude that the Scheme is in the best interests of Gazal shareholders. Subject to those same qualifications, each director of Gazal intends to vote all Gazal shares held or controlled by them in favour of the Scheme.
Despatch of Scheme Booklet
A copy of the Scheme Booklet, which includes the notices of Scheme Meetings and the Independent
Expert's Report, is attached to this announcement. It will be despatched to Gazal shareholders on or
about Friday, 12 April 2019.
Scheme Meetings
The Scheme Meetings will be held on Tuesday, 14 May 2019 at the EY Centre, Level 34, 200 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000. The Key Management Scheme Meeting will commence at 1.00pm (Sydney time) and the General Gazal Scheme Meeting will commence at 1.15pm (Sydney time). Further information is contained in the Scheme Booklet.
All Gazal shareholders are encouraged to vote either by attending the relevant Scheme Meeting in person or by appointing a proxy, attorney or body corporate representative to attend the relevant Scheme Meeting and vote on your behalf. Details on how to vote at the relevant Scheme Meeting are included in the Scheme Booklet.
Further Information
For media queries, please contact Tim Allerton at City Public Relations on 0412 715 707.
For investor related queries, please contact the Company Secretary, Peter Wood on 02 9316 2816.
About Gazal
Based in Sydney and listed on the ASX, Gazal is a leading apparel supplier and retailer in Australasia. The Company jointly owns and manages PVH Brands Australia Pty Limited, a joint venture company ("the JV") with PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) one of the largest branded lifestyle apparel companies in the world. The JV licenses and operates PVH's iconic lifestyle apparel brands led by CALVIN KLEIN and TOMMY HILFIGER as well as other licensed and JV owned brand names such as Van Heusen, Pierre Cardin, Bracks and Nancy Ganz.
About PVH
With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. It has over 38,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and generated $9.7 billion in revenues in 2018. PVH owns the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, Arrow, Speedo*, Warner's, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital- centric True & Co. intimates brand, and markets a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.
*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.
2
Gazal Corporation Limited ACN 004 623 474
This Scheme Booklet is important and requires your immediate attention. You should read it in its entirety. If you are in any doubt as to how to deal with this document, please consult your financial, legal or other professional adviser.
Scheme Booklet
for the scheme of arrangement in relation to the proposed acquisition by Sunshine B Pty Ltd, an
indirect wholly owned Subsidiary of PVH Corp., of all shares in Gazal Corporation Limited that are not
already owned by PVH Corp. or its Subsidiaries.
The Gazal Directors unanimously recommend that you
VOTE IN FAVOUR
of the Scheme, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the Independent Expert
continuing to conclude that the Scheme is in the best interests of Gazal Shareholders.
The Independent Expert has concluded that the Scheme is fair and reasonable to, and in the best
interests of, Gazal Shareholders.
The Gazal Directors intend to vote all Gazal Shares they hold or control in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the Independent Expert continuing to conclude that the Scheme is in the best interests of Gazal Shareholders.
|
Financial Adviser
|
Legal Adviser
Important notices and disclaimers
Important document
This Scheme Booklet is an important document and should be read in its entirety. If you are in any doubt as to the course you should follow, you should seek independent professional advice.
Date
This Scheme Booklet is dated 8 April 2019.
Explanatory statement
This Scheme Booklet is an explanatory statement which has been prepared pursuant to section 412(1) of the Corporations Act to explain the effect of the Scheme and provide information which is material to the making of a decision by Gazal Shareholders about whether or not to vote in favour of the Scheme.
Role of ASIC, the ASX and the Court
A copy of this Scheme Booklet has been examined by ASIC pursuant to section 411(2)(b) of the Corporations Act and registered by ASIC under section 412(6) of the Corporations Act. ASIC has been or will be requested to provide a statement in accordance with section 411(17)(b) of the Corporations Act that ASIC has no objection to the Scheme. If ASIC provides that statement, it will be produced to the Court at the Second Court Hearing. Neither ASIC nor any of its officers takes any responsibility for the contents of this Scheme Booklet.
A copy of this Scheme Booklet has been lodged with the ASX. Neither the ASX nor any of its officers takes any responsibility for the contents of this Scheme Booklet.
Important notice associated with Court order under subsection 411(1) of the Corporations Act
The fact that under subsection 411(1) of the Corporations Act the Court has ordered that the Scheme Meetings be convened and has approved the Scheme Booklet required to accompany the applicable notice of the Scheme Meeting does not mean that the Court:
(a)has formed any view as to the merits of the Scheme or as to how Gazal Shareholders should vote on the Scheme (on this matter Gazal
Shareholders must reach their own decision); or
(b)has prepared, or is responsible for the contents of, this Scheme Booklet.
Notices of Scheme Meetings
The Notices of Scheme Meetings are included in this Scheme Booklet as Annexure 4.
Notice of Second Court Hearing
At the Second Court Hearing, the Court will consider whether to approve the Scheme following the votes at the Scheme Meetings.
Any Gazal Shareholder may appear at the Second Court Hearing, expected to be held at the Federal Court of Australia, Law Courts Building, 184 Phillip Street, Sydney NSW 2000 on 17 May 2019 at 10.15am (Sydney time).
Any Gazal Shareholder who wishes to oppose approval of the Scheme at the Second Court Hearing may do so by filing with the Court and serving on Gazal a notice of appearance in the prescribed form together with any affidavit that the Gazal Shareholder proposes to rely on.
Responsibility for information in this Scheme Booklet
Gazal, its Related Bodies Corporate and each of their respective officers, employees, professional advisers and agents are not responsible for, and do not assume responsibility for, any information contained in this Scheme Booklet other than the Gazal Scheme Booklet Information.
PVH Corp., PVH HoldCo, PVH BidCo, their Related Bodies Corporate and each of their respective officers, employees, professional advisers and agents are not responsible for, and do not assume responsibility for, any information contained in this Scheme Booklet other than the PVH Scheme Booklet Information, which was provided by PVH BidCo and which PVH BidCo is responsible for.
Deloitte Corporate Finance Pty Ltd has prepared the Independent Expert's Report and is responsible for that report. None of Gazal, PVH Corp., PVH HoldCo, PVH BidCo, their respective Related Bodies Corporate and their respective directors, officers, employees and advisers assumes any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information in the Independent Expert's Report except, in
the case of Gazal and PVH BidCo, in relation to information given by them for the purposes of the preparation of the Independent Expert's Report, respectively, to the Independent Expert.
Investment decisions
This Scheme Booklet does not take into account your individual investment objectives, financial situation, taxation position or particular needs. The information in this Scheme Booklet should not be relied on as the sole basis for any decision in relation to your Gazal Shares. You should seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision in relation to your Gazal Shares or how to vote on the Scheme.
Forward looking statements
This Scheme Booklet contains forward looking statements which are not based solely on historical facts but are based on current expectations of Gazal and (in relation to the PVH Scheme Booklet Information) PVH BidCo about future events and results. These forward looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include factors and risks specific to the industries in which Gazal and PVH BidCo operate as well as general economic conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates, conditions in financial markets, government policies and regulations, competitive pressures and changes in technology. Actual events or results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward looking statements.
None of Gazal, PVH Corp., PVH HoldCo, PVH BidCo, their respective Related Bodies Corporate or their respective directors, officers, employees and advisers makes any representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statement, or any events or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement, except to the extent required by law. Accordingly, you are cautioned about placing undue reliance on forward looking statements contained in this Scheme Booklet.
The forward looking statements in this Scheme Booklet reflect views held only at the date of this Scheme Booklet.
Subject to any continuing obligations under law or the ASX Listing Rules, Gazal and PVH BidCo do not give any undertaking to update or revise any forward looking statements after the date of the Scheme Booklet to reflect any change in expectations in relation to those statements or any change in
1
events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement has been based.
Note to foreign shareholders
The release, publication or distribution of this Scheme Booklet in jurisdictions other than Australia may be restricted by law or regulation in such other jurisdictions and persons outside of Australia who come into possession of this Scheme Booklet should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable laws or regulations.
This Scheme Booklet has been prepared in accordance with Australian law and the information contained in this Scheme Booklet may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this Scheme Booklet had been prepared in accordance with laws and regulations outside Australia. This Scheme Booklet and the Scheme do not in any way constitute an offer of securities in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer.
Gazal Shareholders who are not Australian resident taxpayers or who are liable for tax outside of Australia should seek specific tax advice in relation to the Australian and overseas tax consequences of the transactions contemplated by this Scheme Booklet.
Privacy
Gazal may collect personal information about you in connection with the Scheme. The personal information may include the names, contact details and details of shareholdings of Gazal Shareholders, together with the names and contact details of individuals appointed by Gazal Shareholders to act as proxies, attorneys or corporate representatives to vote at a Scheme Meeting.
Such information will be collected for the purpose of the Scheme Meetings and implementing the Scheme. The information may be disclosed to Gazal, Gazal's advisers and service providers, and to PVH Corp. and PVH Corp.'s advisers and service providers, to the extent necessary in connection with the Scheme Meetings and implementing the Scheme.
You may have certain rights to access personal information which is collected about you. You should contact Gazal's share registry, Boardroom, in the first instance should you wish to exercise these rights. You can contact
Boardroom by telephone on +61 2 9290 9600.
Gazal Shareholders who appoint a named person as their proxy, attorney or corporate representative to vote at a Scheme Meeting should inform that individual of the matters outlined above.
Definitions
Capitalised terms used in this Scheme Booklet are defined in Section 9 of this Scheme Booklet.
References to time
All references to time in this Scheme Booklet are to the time in Sydney, Australia unless expressly indicated otherwise.
Effect of rounding
A number of figures, amounts, percentages, prices, estimates, calculations of value and fractions in this Scheme Booklet, including those in respect of the Scheme Consideration, are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, their actual calculation may differ from the calculations set out in this Scheme Booklet.
Charts and diagrams
Any charts, diagrams, maps, graphs and tables appearing in this Scheme Booklet are illustrative only and may not be drawn to scale.
Currency
All references in this Scheme Booklet to "$", "A$" and "cents" are references to Australian currency, unless otherwise specified.
No internet site is part of this Scheme Booklet
Gazal maintains an internet site at www.gazal.com.au. PVH Corp. maintains an internet site at www.pvh.com. Any references in this Scheme Booklet to an internet site is a textual reference for information only and no information in any internet site forms part of this Scheme Booklet.
A copy of this Scheme Booklet can be found on Gazal's website at www.gazal.com.au.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Gazal Corporation Limited published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 08:07:11 UTC
|
|