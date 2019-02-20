Gazal : Scheme of Arrangement with PVH

ASX and Media Release - 21 February 2019

Gazal Board unanimously recommends 100% acquisition proposal by PVH Corp.

Gazal Corporation Limited ("Gazal") today announces that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement ("SIA") with Sunshine B Pty Ltd ("PVH Bidco"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. ("PVH"), pursuant to which PVH Bidco proposes to acquire by way of a scheme of arrangement all of the Gazal shares PVH does not already own for A$6.00 cash per share ("PVH Proposal"). In addition, Gazal expects to pay a dividend of approximately A$0.17 per share1 on or before implementation of the scheme of arrangement. PVH, a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, is one of the world's largest apparel companies and owns iconic American brands, including CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, ARROW and IZOD. PVH currently indirectly owns approximately 21% of Gazal's outstanding shares, through a subsidiary PVH Services (UK) Limited.

The offer price of A$6.00 per share represents a 39.2% premium to Gazal's closing share price of A$4.31 on 20 February 2019, a 48.3% premium to Gazal's volume-weighted average price of A$4.05 for the 3 months to 20 February 2019, and a 39.2% premium to Gazal's volume weighted average price of A$4.31 for the period since 18 January 2019 when Gazal released EBITDA guidance for the year ended 2 February 2019.

Gazal Executive Chairman, Michael Gazal, said: "The Board of Gazal is pleased to announce the PVH Proposal to Gazal shareholders. Over recent years, Gazal has undergone a major transformation and our strategy to increase focus on PVH Brands Australia, Gazal's joint venture with PVH, has delivered strong results and increased shareholder value. The PVH Proposal reflects the strength of the Gazal business and offers shareholders a compelling liquidity event."

Gazal independent non-executive director, Graham Paton, said: "This is an attractive proposal which would deliver a significant premium to Gazal's current and historical share prices. Gazal has enhanced the market position of PVH's flagship brands in Australia, including CALVIN KLEIN and TOMMY HILFIGER, and laid a strong platform for the future growth of the business. PVH is the natural long-term owner of the business and the strength of the PVH Proposal reflects the aptitude and commitment of the Gazal management team."

Conditions of the PVH Proposal

The PVH Proposal is subject to customary conditions, including: approvals by the requisite majority of Gazal shareholders and the Court, no material adverse change, no prescribed occurrence or material

1

Gazal's final FY18 dividend will be confirmed after the finalisation of its audited financial statements for the year ended 2 February 2019

breach of warranty, as well as approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board. The SIA includes terms and conditions customary for a scheme of arrangement in Australia, including exclusivity arrangements and provisions for payment of a break fee of A$2.7 million in certain circumstances.

The PVH Proposal is also conditional on certain key executives of Gazal and PVH Brands Australia maintaining ongoing equity interests for a two year period following implementation of the PVH Proposal. Accordingly, Michael Gazal (Executive Chairman), Patrick Robinson (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer) and two other senior management executives (collectively the "Key Management Shareholders") are required to reinvest approximately 25% of their economic interests in Gazal2 to take up a small shareholding of approximately 6.4% (in aggregate) in the immediate holding company of PVH Bidco, and enter into new employment agreements. The Key Management Shareholders have each informed Gazal that it is their present intention to enter into these arrangements if shareholders approve the PVH Proposal and subject to all other necessary approvals being obtained. Further details will be provided in the scheme booklet which will be sent to shareholders in April 2019.

Should the PVH Proposal receive all necessary approvals and proceed to implementation, Gazal will divest its Banksmeadow property pursuant to a sale and lease-back arrangement with a large Australian industrial real estate fund.

Details of the conditions to the PVH Proposal and other agreed terms are set out in the SIA, a copy of which is attached to this announcement.

Independent Expert

Deloitte Corporate Finance Pty Ltd has been appointed as independent expert to prepare a report opining on whether the PVH Proposal is in the best interests of Gazal shareholders. The independent expert's report will be included in the scheme booklet to be sent to Gazal shareholders.

Board Recommendation

Each of the independent non-executive directors and each of the executive directors of Gazal recommends that Gazal shareholders vote in favour of the PVH Proposal, in the absence of a 'superior proposal'3 and subject to the independent expert concluding that the PVH Proposal is in the best interests of Gazal shareholders. Subject to these same qualifications, each of Gazal's directors intends to vote all Gazal shares that they hold or control in favour of the PVH Proposal.

Timetable

Gazal shareholders do not need to take any action at the present time.

Gazal shareholders will receive a scheme booklet in relation to the PVH Proposal in April 2019. This will include a more detailed explanation of the PVH Proposal, including the reasons for the unanimous recommendation by Gazal's directors, along with a copy of the independent expert's report. A meeting of Gazal shareholders is anticipated for May 2019 to consider the PVH Proposal, with implementation to occur in May/June 2019. These dates are indicative and subject to change.

Gazal will keep the market informed in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

2 3

Economic interests include direct and indirect interests in shares and performance rights 'Superior proposal' is defined in the SIA

Advisers

Gazal is being advised by Grant Samuel Corporate Finance as financial adviser and Johnson Winter & Slattery as legal adviser.

Further Information

For media and investor related queries please contact Tim Allerton at City Public Relations on 0412 715 707.

About Gazal

Based in Sydney and listed on the ASX, Gazal is a leading apparel supplier and retailer in Australasia. The Company jointly owns and manages PVH Brands Australia Pty Limited, a joint venture company ("the JV") with PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) one of the largest branded lifestyle apparel companies in the world. The JV licenses and operates PVH's iconic lifestyle apparel brands led by CALVIN KLEIN and TOMMY HILFIGER as well as other licensed and JV owned brand names such as Van Heusen, Pierre Cardin, Bracks and Nancy Ganz.

About PVH

With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 36,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9 billion in annual revenues. PVH owns the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, Arrow, Speedo*, Warner's, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand, and markets a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

Contents