Gazal : Trading Halt

02/20/2019 | 10:11pm EST

Market Announcement

21 February 2019

Gazal Corporation Limited (ASX: GZL) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Gazal Corporation Limited ('GZL') will be placed in trading halt at the request of GZL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 25 February 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Isabella Wong

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

21 February 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

21 February 2019

Isabella Wong

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney) ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

By email:

Isabella.wong@asx.com.au tradinghaltssydney@asx.com.au

Dear Isabella

Gazal Corporation Limited - Trading halt request

Gazal Corporation Limited ("Gazal") requests an immediate trading halt in respect of its shares.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Gazal provides the following information:

  • a trading halt is necessary because Gazal expects to make an announcement to the ASX shortly in relation to a potential control transaction;

  • Gazal requests that the trading halt continue until the earlier of the time it makes an announcement to the market and the commencement of normal trading on Monday 25 February 2019; and

  • Gazal is not aware of any reasons why the trading halt should not be granted, nor any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Should you require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Yours faithfully

Peter Wood, Company Secretary

Gazal Corporation Limited ABN 57 004 623 474

3-7 McPherson Street Banksmeadow NSW 2019 Australia Private Bag No.27 Post Office Botany 1455

Telephone 61 2 9316 2800 Fax 61 2 9316 4704 Webwww.gazal.com.au

Disclaimer

Gazal Corporation Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 03:10:05 UTC
